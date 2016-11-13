Rinne carries Predators to shutout win over Ducks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Playing their first extended homestand of the season, the Nashville Predators appear to have found the consistency and results that largely eluded them in the first 10 games.

James Neal scored twice, Pekka Rinne registered his 41st career shutout and Nashville wrapped up a 3-0-1 stretch in Bridgestone Arena Saturday night with a 5-0 pounding of the Anaheim Ducks.

In upping their record to 6-5-3, the Predators have collected points in six straight games, going 4-0-2 in that span. They exacted revenge on Anaheim for a 6-1 rout on Oct. 26 in Orange County, doing so with excellent play from Rinne and by capitalizing on Grade A chances.

"It was nice to play at home for an extended time, sleep in your own bed and play in front of your fans," said Neal, who potted five goals on the homestand to give him six for the season. "You saw tonight the building was rocking. We wanted a little payback for what happened the last time we played the Ducks."

How much did Nashville want this one? Center Ryan Johansen said after Saturday morning's skate that it wanted to put a whipping on Anaheim after what happened last month, when the Ducks scored twice while shorthanded during a five-goal second period and owned a 6-0 lead.

After a mostly sluggish first period in which Anaheim (7-6-3) mostly carried the play for the Predators, Nashville seized momentum with Ryan Ellis' second goal of the season at 19:57, then killed four penalties in the second period as it broke the game open.

"A game-changer," Predators coach Peter Laviolettte said of his team's shorthanded play.

Nashville even got a marker while down a man, Colton Sissons taking Viktor Arvidsson's feed from behind the net and whipping a wrister over the glove hand of goalie John Gibson at 15:53 of the second with Mike Fisher in the box for hooking.

Arvidsson might not have scored a goal, but he did about everything else. Taking a rare turn in the faceoff circle after Ryan Johansen was tossed before a draw, Arvidsson won the draw right back to Neal, who started a three-goal explosion in a 4:47 span by ripping a wrister off the crook of Gibson's arm and into the net.

The left winger has taken just three faceoffs this year, two resulting directly in goals.

"Every shift, he leaves everything out there," Laviolette said of Arvidsson, who of late has played on the first line with Neal and Johansen. "He's not the biggest guy on the ice, but you wouldn't know it by the way he plays the game."

Filip Forsberg capped the outburst by ending his season-opening 13-game stretch without a goal, beating Gibson with a wrister from the left faceoff circle at 17:00. Forsberg, who had the helper on Ellis' ice-breaking tally, was mobbed by teammates while Gibson (5-5-3) skated off the ice for the night's remainder in favor of Jonathan Bernier.

"It's hard to score a goal," the understated Forsberg said. "It's great that it happened in a win."

Outside of Neal's second goal on the power play at 6:06, the third period was devoid of drama, save for Rinne's shutout bid. He got it with 27 saves, the capper to a six-game stretch in which he's permitted only seven goals.

Gibson had 14 saves, while Bernier stopped eight of nine shots for the Ducks, which have played 10 of their first 16 on the road. They start a five-game homestand Tuesday night.

"I thought things were OK until we gave up a goal with less than five seconds left in the first period," Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. "Obviously, we have to shore up some things on the defensive side of it, because we're not feeling very good losing 5-0."

NOTES: Anaheim C Ryan Getzlaf played in his 800th NHL game Saturday night. ... Nashville LW Pontus Aberg scored his first NHL point Thursday night with the secondary assist on James Neal's tie-breaking goal in the third period, but was scratched Saturday in favor of C Cody Bass. ... Ducks scratches were D Korbinian Holzer and C Chris Wagner, who dressed for the team's first 15 games. ... The Predators also scratched D Matt Carle.