Preview: Ducks at Rangers

The Anaheim Ducks conclude their season-high eight-game road trip when they visit the resurgent New York Rangers on Monday. The long trek had the makings of a disaster as the Ducks dropped the first two games, but they regrouped to go 4-0-1 in their last five - the lone defeat a 3-2 shootout loss in Boston. “It could end up being a tremendous road trip considering how many guys have been hurt ... and how many days, just how many different cities,” coach Bruce Boudreau said.

New York has reeled off three straight wins as it attempts to dig itself out from an ugly early-season start in which it opened with four losses in five games, including a 6-0 drubbing in Anaheim. Getting back on home ice after a nine-game road trip to begin the campaign has been a boost for the Rangers, as has been the return of goaltender Henrik Lundqvist from a two-game injury absence. The Rangers also are coming off their best offensive effort in a 5-1 thrashing of Carolina.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2, RSN, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (11-3-1): Corey Perry and Emerson Etem each scored a pair of goals as Anaheim had its top offensive output of the trip in a 6-3 win at Buffalo on Saturday, matching its season-high goal total set against the Rangers. Perry had his fourth multi-point effort in eight games as the Ducks improved to 4-2-1 on the eight-game journey despite a power play that is mired in a 1-for-26 slump. “If ever we can get this power play going, we’ll be an elite team in this league,” captain Ryan Getzlaf said.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (6-7-0): Derek Stepan had mirrored New York’s early struggles, failing to score a goal in the first 12 games before registering his second career hat trick Saturday against the Hurricanes. Stepan’s linemates, Mats Zuccarello and Chris Kreider, each collected three assists - unexpected production after coach Alain Vigneault benched the trio in the opening period. “I challenged them and they responded the right way,” Vigneault said. “They went on the ice and had some real solid puck-possession shifts.”

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks have gone 4-for-58 with the man advantage for a league-worst 6.9 percent success rate.

2. Rangers C Brad Richards has 11 goals and 11 assists in 25 games versus Anaheim.

3. The teams have split the last six meetings, with the home team prevailing each time.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Ducks 2