Preview: Ducks at Rangers

The New York Rangers are in a free fall and hope a visit from another struggling and supposed Stanley Cup contender can stop them from reaching rock bottom when they meet the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. New York has been outscored 17-7 during its three-game losing streak and is 3-9-2 in its last 14 games following a 7-3 loss Sunday to first-place Washington, which scored the final six goals to increase its lead to 10 points over the third-place Rangers in the Metropolitan Division.

”We are in a tough stretch,“ New York’s leading scorer Mats Zuccarello told reporters. ”We have to stay positive and believe in each other and back each other up. Everyone in here knows we have to be better.“ The Rangers are struggling with a depleted defensive unit as Kevin Klein (oblique) has missed the past 10 games and could return soon while Dan Girardi (knee) remains day-to-day after missing the last four contests. Anaheim fell to 1-2-0 on its four-game road trip leading into the Christmas break with a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday and remains last in the Pacific Division, but only five points out of second place and four out of playoff position. The Ducks are last in the NHL at 1.84 goals per game and coach Bruce Boudreau said the offensive woes are putting pressure on his goaltenders, prompting him to tell reporters: ”I can’t speak for them, but I’d venture to think that if I were a goalie I’d feel that I’d have to play perfect every night to have some success.‘’

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet Ontario, Prime Ticket and FSN San Diego (Anaheim), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (12-15-5): Boudreau said John Gibson will start Tuesday after entering Monday’s game to start the second period in place of Frederik Andersen, who yielded three goals on 11 first-period shots. Carl Hagelin, who averaged 14.5 goals in his first four seasons - all with the Rangers - before being acquired by Anaheim, scored his third goal of the season Monday and first in 14 games. The Ducks welcome back center Nate Thompson, who missed the last three games while serving a suspension for a hit to the head of Carolina’s Justin Faulk on Dec. 11.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (19-12-4): While New York’s biggest problem is at its back end, its top offensive threat continues to struggle as Rick Nash has 10 goals in 33 games after scoring a career-high 42 last season. Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist has not been able to completely pick up his blueliners and back-checking forwards as his .895 save percentage in December would be his lowest in a month since October 2014. Rookie Oscar Lindberg has 10 goals this season - trailing only Zuccarello (14) and Derick Brassard (11) on the team - but recorded just one in nine December games as his only point during that span.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf recorded his team-best 18th assist Monday, but has only three in seven December games while stuck on one goal this season.

2. The Rangers have allowed two power-play goals in two of their last three games, while the Ducks are 0-for-14 over their last seven with an extra man.

3. New York swept the two-game series by a combined 11-3 last season after Anaheim won both contests by an 8-1 margin in 2013-14.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Ducks 2