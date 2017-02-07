The New York Rangers have dominated teams from the Pacific Division this season and look to continue that trend when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. The Rangers improved to 9-1-0 against the Pacific with a 4-3 victory over Calgary on Sunday and have won their last four meetings against the Ducks.

Jesper Fast capped a three-goal third period with the decisive tally against the Flames to give New York a win for only the second time in its last seven games at Madison Square Garden. “We wanted to get a win in any fashion and start this (four-game) homestand off on the right foot,” captain Ryan McDonagh said. Anaheim has opened its six-game road trip with consecutive one-goal losses, falling 3-2 in a shootout at Tampa Bay at Saturday. The Ducks are tied for second place with Edmonton in the Pacific, three points behind division-leading San Jose.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Ontario, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (28-16-10): Defenseman Sami Vatanen, who suffered a lower-body injury opener of the road trip at Florida, also sat out Saturday's game and was not at Monday's practice. With Vatanen on the shelf, Anaheim summoned Brandon Montour from San Diego of the American Hockey League and he netted his first NHL goal -- and point -- in his sixth career game. John Gibson, bidding to match his career-best 21st win, is 0-1-1 with a 3.15 goals-against average versus New York.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (33-18-1): Forward Kevin Hayes, wearing a Tom Brady jersey after returning to practice for the first time since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 22, is expected back in the lineup barring any issue in Tuesday morning's skate. Hayes, who missed five games, has 12 points over his last 11 contests but has failed to score in 18 of his last 19 games. New York could be missing a key player on defense after he was sent home from practice Monday because of the flu.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks are 0-for-8 on the power play in the first two games of the road trip.

2. Rangers F J.T. Miller has amassed seven goals and 11 assists in the past 15 games.

3. Anaheim is 2-14-7 when trailing after two periods.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Ducks 2