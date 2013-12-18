Ducks score four in first to beat Wings

DETROIT -- It didn’t look like a good start Tuesday for the Anaheim Ducks at first, but they quickly made it one.

Anaheim scored four goals in the first period after falling behind 1-0 a little more than three minutes into the game en route to a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at the Joe Louis Arena.

Detroit right winger Tomas Jurco scored his first career goal 3:15 into the game, but right winger Jakob Silfverberg tied it just 25 seconds later and center Nick Bonino scored 5:29 into the game to make it 2-1.

“When Silfverberg scored, I think it deflated them a little bit,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “But when Bonin (Bonino) scored, it really deflated them.”

Right winger Corey Perry and defenseman Sami Vatanen, who led the way with a goal and an assist,

also scored in the first. It was the Ducks sixth straight win.

Center Saku Koivu also scored and center Andrew Cogliano had three assists for Anaheim (24-7-5). Goaltender Jonas Hiller made 16 saves.

It was the first game between the two teams since the Red Wings upset the Ducks in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring.

“I don’t know if it was a big game for us after last spring but it was big game for us to have a good start on the road trip,” Hiller said.

Right winger Danny Cleary also scored for Detroit (15-12-9), which lost its third straight in regulation and is winless in its last six (0-4-2). Goalie Jonas Gustavsson stopped eight of 11 shots before being replaced by Petr Mrazek late in the first period.

Mrazek made 17 saves.

“I liked how we started. Things were going pretty good for about three minutes. Obviously, it didn’t go very well for us,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “They shot the puck in the net and we lost momentum very fast and didn’t have a very good effort from that point on.”

The Red Wings are missing a lot of their key players. Center and captain Henrik Zetterberg (herniated disc), centers Darren Helm (shoulder) and Steven Weiss (groin) and defenseman Danny DeKeyser (separated shoulder) are all on the long-term injured reserve, goalie Jimmy Howard (knee) is out , right winger Johan Franzen and left winger Justin Abdelkader are out with possible concussions and right winger Gustav Nyquist missed the game with a sore groin.

“It’s got no part of it. There’s no excuse whatsoever. Injuries got nothing to do with it,” Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall said when asked about the injuries.

“We got to get back to basics, but at the same time, enough talking, we’ve been talking about. It’s time for us to get out there and actually show it on the ice.”

After Jurco scored on a breakaway, Silfverberg, in his first game back after missing 24 games with a broken right hand, tied it by putting in the carom off the end boards -- which came off defenseman Francois Beauchemin’s wide shot -- for his fifth goal. Bonino then put in a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle for his 10th goal.

Perry scored his 22nd goal of the season with 1:43 left in the period from the right circle off the rush to chase Gustavsson in favor of Mrazek.

Vatanen made it 4-1 on a slap shot from the right circle with a second left in the first for his fourth goal.

Koivu scored for the Ducks in the second period to make it 5-1 before Cleary got his goal with less than two minutes left in the third.

NOTES: Anaheim C Ryan Getzlaf went to the dressing room with 5:40 left in the first period after being shoved into the boards from behind by Detroit D Kyle Quincey. Getzlaf’s mouth was cut, and Quincey received a five-minute boarding penalty and a game misconduct. He could face a suspension from the league. Getzlaf’s 16-game point streak was snapped. He had points in two games before missing three games with an injury, then continued the run when he returned. ... Anaheim D Mark Fistric missed his third game with an upper-body injury. ... Jurco was playing in his second NHL game. He was called up from the Red Wings’ AHL Grand Rapids affiliate on Sunday. ... Riley Sheahan, who was recalled from Grand Rapids on Monday, made his season debut for Detroit.