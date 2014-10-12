Controversial goal lifts Ducks past Red Wings

DETROIT -- Ryan Getzlaf made the big play but the Detroit Red Wings thought it began with a penalty.

Getzlaf’s second goal of the game with 24 seconds left gave the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Getzlaf took the puck away from Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall, who fell or was tripped by Getzlaf, in the right corner, walked in front and put a backhand shot under the crossbar past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard.

“Just one of those plays where the puck turned up and I was able to take it to the net,” the Anaheim center and team captain said. “I closed my eyes and put it upstairs.”

The Red Wings thought it should have been a penalty.

“Referees don’t try to make mistakes but they made one tonight. We should’ve been on the power play in overtime in the worst case,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “It was disappointing. I thought we played well enough to at least get a point, maybe two. It’s just one of those things that happen. Over the year, we’re going to get a break.”

Kronwall said everything happened so fast.

“Initially, I thought it was his stick on my hands,” he said. “Regardless, I can’t let that happen.”

Related Coverage Preview: Ducks at Red Wings

That Getzlaf got the game winner was no surprise to the Ducks.

“He does that time and time again. He comes up with the big play time after time. He did it again,” said Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau.

Left winger Matt Beleskey, who scored the Ducks other goal, agreed.

“That’s your captain. That’s why he’s your captain,” Beleskey said. “He’s there at the end of the game. Great goal. Great goal.”

Goalie Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Anaheim.

“I thought tonight, we played how the Ducks play,” Beleskey said. “We played tough down low, close to the net. Got some greasy goals.”

Red Wings center Luke Glendening and right wind Gustav Nyquist scored for Detroit. Howard stopped 23 shots.

“I thought we played well enough to earn a point at least, but unfortunately they got a goal at the end,” Nyquist said.

Both teams are 1-1-0 after two games.

Nyquist gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead 1:57 into the third period with his second goal in two games. But Beleskey, who is from Windsor, Ontario, across the Detroit River from Detroit, re-tied it just 1:21 later.

“We were able to get the job done. That’s the main thing,” Getzlaf said.

Each team scored in the second period for a 1-1 tie going into the third.

Getzlaf got the first goal, 1:13 into the second period. He put in a loose puck from the slot after Howard lost it to left winger Patrick Maroon behind the net.

Glendening tied it at 1 with 4:27 left in the second period. He scored on a backhand off the rush from the bottom of the bottom of the left circle.

Ducks rookie center William Karlsson, making his NHL debut, hit the goal with a little more than three minutes left in the second period.

Anaheim outshot Detroit 9-5 in a close-checking first period.

Maroon tipped a shot off the goal post 5:19 into the game on the power play.

Red Wings left winger Tomas Tatar hit the crossbar with 7:13 left in the first period while Detroit had an extra man.

NOTES: Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk missed his second game with a separated right shoulder. ... Anaheim C Ryan Kesler, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks for F Brian Bonino, D Lucas Spisa and a draft pick, is from the Detroit suburb of Livonia. ... Red Wings coach Mike Babcock began his NHL head coaching career with Anaheim. ... Ducks D Cam Fowler was born in Windsor, Ontario, which is across the Detroit River and grew up in the Detroit suburb of Farmington Hills. ... Detroit LW Drew Miller began his NHL career with the Ducks. ... Ducks F Andrew Cogliano played at the University of Michigan. ... Anaheim G John Gibson played for the U.S. National Development team, which is based in Ann Arbor, Mich. ... Anaheim LW Dany Heatley missed his second game with a groin injury.