Ducks continue Red Wings’ home woes

DETROIT - The line of right winger Corey Perry, center Rickard Rakell and Patrick Maroon had a big night for the Anaheim Ducks.

Perry and center Ryan Kesler each scored his second goal of the game in the third period to break a tie and the Anaheim Ducks held on for a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Rakell and right winger Jakob Silfverberg each had two assists, and goalie John Gibson made 24 saves for Anaheim.

Maroon added an assist.

“Patty’s (Maroon) a big body and he creates a lot of room,” Perry said. “We cycled the puck and controlled it in their zone tonight and when you have somebody that can do that, it creates a lot of room for the two of us (he and Rakell).”

Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau talked further about the trio.

“I think confidence has a lot to do with it in Patty’s (Maroon‘s) case. He knows Perry pretty good and Rakell’s been playing well,” Boudreau said.

Forward Darren Helm, right winger Tomas Jurco and defenseman Dan DeKeyser scored for Detroit. Defenseman Brendan Smith had two assists and goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 31 shots.

“We weren’t good enough. They were good, credit to them for sure,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought they looked impressive. I didn’t think we managed the puck well enough. So when you turn pucks over you end up playing more in your end, you end up not being able to apply as much pressure as we want to apply. Overall, not good enough.”

Detroit is 1-5-2 in its last eight home games.

“This is our home. We’re usually a lot better at home,” Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg said. “... We just need to go out and play the way we’re supposed to play. I think as soon as we get away from that the other team gets turnovers and then it’s really hard to play.”

DeKeyser scored with Howard pulled for the extra attacker with 1:16 left on a slap shot from the point. It was DeKeyser’s fifth goal of the season.

Perry’s second goal of the game, which gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead, came 2:28 into the third period. He played the puck off his skate, and as he crossed the top of the crease from left wing to right wing off the rush, swept in a forehand shot for his 19th goal of the season.

“(Rakell) made a great pass to me and I was just trying to find the puck and make a move,” Perry said.

Kesler’s second goal of the game, 6:42 into the third period, made it 4-2.

He scored on a wrist shot from the right circle after carrying the puck from the neutral zone. It was Kesler’s 10th goal of the season.

Jurco tied the score 2-2 at 9:21 into the second period. He made a move and put a backhand shot under the crossbar to complete a 3-on-2 rush.

It was Jurco’s second goal of the season and his first goal in 18 games. His last goal was Dec. 8.

Helm gave Detroit a 1-0 lead 1:10 into the game. He took defenseman Brendan Smith’s pass off the boards for a breakaway off the right wing, made a move and slid a forehand shot into the net as he crossed the top of the crease.

It was Helm’s fourth goal of the season and first in 19 games. His last goal came Dec. 10.

Kesler, who is from the Detroit suburb of Livonia, tied the score 1-1 at 7:26 when he took a pass from Silfverberg in the deep slot and beat Howard.

Perry gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead with 1:24 left in the first period. He capitalized on a two-on-one rush by taking a pass from Rakell in the slot, making a move and flipping a backhand shot into the net. It was Perry’s 18th goal of the season.

NOTES: Anaheim’s scheduled game against the Washington Capitals in Washington on Friday night was postponed because of the snowstorm that impacted the Washington area. ... Detroit F Joakim Andersson cleared waivers on Saturday morning but will remain with the Red Wings. The move allows Detroit to send Andersson to AHL Grand Rapids if they need to recall a defenseman. The Red Wings only have six healthy defensemen available. ... Ducks LW Ryan Garbutt made his debut with the team after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for Jiri Sekac. ... Detroit was without D Niklas Kronwall (knee), LW Drew Miller (knee) and RW Johan Franzen (concussion).