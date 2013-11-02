Preview: Ducks at Sabres

The Anaheim Ducks will make the next-to-last stop on a grueling eight-game road trip when they visit the skidding Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Anaheim fell to 3-2-1 on its long trek after a galling 3-2 shootout defeat in Boston on Thursday night in which it surrendered the tying goal with just under three minutes to play in regulation. The Ducks are unbeaten in regulation in their last four (3-0-1) and sit one point behind first-place San Jose in the Pacific Division.

Buffalo remains the league’s only team without a victory at home (0-7-1) and its offensive ineptitude continued in a 2-0 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday night. It marked the third straight defeat and the third shutout of the season for the Sabres, who have a league-low five points and are averaging an NHL-worst 1.47 goals per game. Buffalo has scored two goals or fewer in 12 of 15 goals and has been limited to one goal or less eight times.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Anaheim), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (10-3-1): Anaheim has been unable to solve its startling woes on the power play, failing on four opportunties against Boston to fall to a league-worst 4-for-55. The Ducks have been nearly as bad when their opponent has the man advantage, ranking 29th in the league with a success rate of 74.5 percent on the penalty kill. “I think it’s special teams all around,” defenseman Bryan Allen said. “We’ve got to figure a way to be more successful if we want to achieve the things we’re trying to do.”

ABOUT THE SABRES (2-12-1): Reinforcements are on the way for Buffalo, with forwards Patrick Kaleta (10-game suspension) and Corey Tropp (broken jaw) set to return to the lineup. While neither player is much of a scorer, the Sabres are in dire need of an infusion of energy to shake them out of their doldrums. ”It’s up to us to dig out of this and have the right attitude and right approach,“ goaltender Ryan Miller said. ”It’s been a lot of games searching, trying to figure it out. Enough is enough.”

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks have dropped their past three meetings with the Sabres, including a 2-0 home loss in February 2012.

2. Buffalo continues to be plagued by slow starts and has been outscored 20-2 in the first period.

3. Anaheim has one win in its last eight visits to Buffalo, which is mired in its longest stretch without a home win in one season since a 12-game drought in 1991.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Sabres 1