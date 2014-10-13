FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ducks 5, Sabres 1
October 13, 2014 / 9:58 PM / 3 years ago

Ducks 5, Sabres 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ducks 5, Sabres 1: Rookie William Karlsson scored his first two NHL goals as visiting Anaheim cruised past winless Buffalo.

Corey Perry scored his fourth goal in three games, Matt Beleskey added a third-period tally and Ryan Kesler converted a penalty shot as the Ducks won their second straight game. Frederik Andersen (11 saves) preserved the win in net for Anaheim, which outshot Buffalo 44-12.

Tyler Ennis had the lone goal for the Sabres, who have been outscored 14-4 in dropping their first three games of the campaign. Michal Neuvirth made 39 saves in defeat.

Perry opened the scoring at 15:30 with his team on the power play, gathering Patrick Maroon’s pass in the slot and firing a wrist shot that beat Neuvirth on the blocker side. Karlsson doubled the lead 8:15 into the middle period, stopping the puck in the high slot before slapping a shot past Neuvirth’s glove.

Beleskey’s redirection of defenseman Ben Lovejoy’s shot extended the lead at 2:56 of the third, and Karlsson made it 4-0 just 18 seconds later after batting a mid-air shot past Neuvirth from point-blank range. Ennis ended Buffalo’s goal drought at 6:36, gathering Matt Moulson’s feed along the red line and snapping a sharp-angle shot past Anderson, but Kesler responded on a penalty shot at 12:25 to restore the four-goal edge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sabres have allowed a power-play goal in all three games this season while going a combined 0-for-8 with the man advantage. ... Anaheim finished with a 17-3 shots advantage in the first period. ... The Ducks dominated the faceoff circle, winning 45-of-66 draws.

