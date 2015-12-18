Johnson backstops Sabres pasts Ducks

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson put in a record-worthy performance Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Johnson set a new franchise record for saves in a shutout with 44 saves in a 3-0 victory against the Ducks.

Johnson recorded his fourth career shutout, first of the season and topped a 43-save shutout performance from goalie Ryan Miller in February 2012, also against the Ducks.

“It feels good,” Johnson said. “Tonight was a big game for us against a good hockey team. I tried to do my thing, and I thought our team played really well. They had a lot of shots but we were there battling, defending in the crease there. It was a just good overall win as a team.”

Left winger Evander Kane, defenseman Jake McCabe and left winger Jamie McGinn scored for the Sabres (14-16-3), who had the upper hand throughout the game despite being outshot 44-22.

Johnson continues to exceed expectations after his role increased at the start of the season. The career backup has started 21 games after starting goalie Robin Lehner suffered a high ankle sprain in Buffalo’s season opener.

“I’ve got to give our goalies a lot of credit,” McGinn said. “They’ve been playing very well of late so to hang on and get that done for him, he played amazing tonight and he deserves it. He saved the game for us in Detroit as well. For him to get the shutout tonight is huge and he was definitely the first star.”

Johnson was assisted by a stout defensive performance by Buffalo and yet another disappointing offensive performance by the Ducks. Despite the high number of shots, the NHL’s worst scoring offense had few clear-cut chances and had few answers afterwards.

”All year, the finish hasn’t been there,“ Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. ”It seems like we hold onto the puck an extra second when we should be shooting and we pass when we should be shooting and we shoot when we should be passing.

“Quite frankly, when your best players aren’t your best players you’re not going to win the game. And that’s the bottom line. And on a too consistent basis, our best players aren’t our best players.”

Goalie John Gibson made 19 saves for the Ducks (11-14-5), who lost for the fifth time in their last eight games.

Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf criticized his team’s effort after the game.

“We don’t have enough hunger, we don’t have enough drive,” Getzlaf said. “Everything I think right now it feels like we’re almost there. It was almost a nice play, it was almost ... and in this league that’s not good enough.”

Kane opened the scoring off a deflection 2:36 into the second period. Center Jack Eichel spun behind the left circle and tossed a soft pass through the air to Kane at the side of the Anaheim crease, and the puck deflected off Kane’s right foot and into the net for his seventh goal of the season.

McCabe made it 2-0 with 6:25 remaining in the second period following a fine set-up by center Cal O‘Reilly. O‘Reilly lofted a cross-ice backhand pass to McCabe, who had plenty of open net to the short side for his third goal of the year, first point as a Sabre and first point in the NHL since February 2012.

McGinn made it 3-0 with 6:10 remaining in the third period. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen made a deke through the right circle and his attempted pass found McGinn, who had an easy look for his seventh goal of the season.

The Ducks outshot the Sabres 12-0 through the first 11 minutes of the third period before Kane registered a shot on net for Buffalo, but most of those chances were from long range.

NOTES: D Carlo Colaiacovo and LW Marcus Foligno were scratched for the Sabres. Foligno is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. ... Sabres C Tyler Ennis (upper body) is getting closer to returning and may play against Chicago on Saturday, Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said. Ennis has not played since a 2-1 loss to St. Louis on Nov. 23. ... C Nate Thompson and D Korbinian Holzer were scratched for the Ducks. Thompson received a three-game suspension earlier in the week for an illegal hit to the head in Anaheim’s 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 11. ... This was the first of two meetings between the Sabres and Ducks this season. They meet again on Feb. 24 in Anaheim.