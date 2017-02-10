Perry scores two as Ducks drop Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Corey Perry was back in peak form Thursday night, and that was good news for the Anaheim Ducks.

Perry had two goals and an assist to lead the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The goals were just the 10th and 11th of the season for the forward, who is in the midst of one of the worst years of his career.

"That's more of vintage Corey Perry that we're accustomed to," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. "He's had those opportunities but just hasn't been able to find the back of the net, and tonight he found the back of the net twice."

Rickard Rakell, Antoine Vermette and Andrew Cogliano also scored for the Ducks, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

John Gibson made 22 saves for Anaheim (29-17-10). He was off the ice for 5:41 early in the second period due to an issue with his skates, and backup Jonathan Bernier stopped the only two shots he saw as the fill-in.

Perry had an extra jump in his step throughout the night, showcasing the speed and skill that has made him one of the best players in the NHL.

Perry opened the scoring with 2.3 seconds left in the first period after being left alone in the Sabres' zone for an extended period of time. Perry looped into the slot before sending a wrist shot through Lehner's legs.

After the Sabres evened the score with the only goal of the second period, Perry made a terrific feed to make it 2-1 just 55 seconds into the third. Perry took the puck inside before giving it back to Rakell on his left, and Rakell had an easy finish for his team-best 22nd goal of the season.

Perry added his second of the night midway through the third period to put the game out of reach for the Sabres, picking up a rebound and depositing it home to make it 4-1 with 9:49 remaining.

"He's a wild card," Vermette said. "This is a dangerous player all his career, we know that. He's very dangerous, he's got that knack around the net. He's a dangerous guy. If he gets going, we know how hot he can be and how dangerous he can be."

Jack Eichel and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for the Sabres (22-22-10).

"I thought the speed of the Ducks was evident," Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said.

One of the few bright spots for Buffalo was the continued strong play from Robin Lehner, who made 39 saves. Lehner came far out of his crease to make a glove save on Josh Manson five minutes into the game and had a blocker save on a breakaway by Jakob Silfverberg less than a minute later.

"At the end of the day there's key parts of our game we've got to work on," Lehner said. "(Giving up) 40-plus shots every game. I think the last seven games we played we had 30 after two ... they're going to get bounces, they're going to get some tips, they're going to get some breaks. I've got to be better, too, ... but you get enough shots, sometimes it's going to bounce around."

Eichel evened the score with a power-play strike 6:04 into the second period after a quick passing sequence in the Ducks zone. Following a faceoff win, the Sabres got the puck to Eichel in the slot with two quick passes, and he made no mistake on his 13th goal of the season. The goal came just two seconds into the power play.

Vermette boosted the lead to 3-1 at 5:46 of the third, making the Sabres pay for a costly penalty by center Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly was given a four-minute penalty for high sticking after his stick caught Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf in the face following a faceoff, and Vermette scored 21 seconds later. The goal came off a deflection from close range on a shot from the point by defenseman Brandon Montour.

Ristolainen got one back for the Sabres with 1:38 remaining on a terrific backhand effort. Cogliano added an empty-net goal with 55.9 seconds remaining.

NOTES: C Zemgus Girgensons, D Taylor Fedun and C Evan Rodrigues were scratched for the Sabres. Rodrigues and Derek Grant were recalled from the AHL's Rochester Americans before the game. Grant was reacquired by the Sabres off waivers on Feb. 6 from Nashville. ... It is Rodrigues' second call-up of the season; Rodrigues has 27 points (9 goals, 18 assists) with the Americans this season. ... D Sami Vatanen, D Korbinian Holzer and C Joseph Cramarossa were scratched for the Ducks. ... This was the first of two meetings between the Sabres and Ducks this season. The second and final meeting takes place March 17 in Anaheim.