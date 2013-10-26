(Updated: UPDATING: Adding description to Getzlaf’s goal in fourth graph)

Ducks 2, Senators 1: Captain Ryan Getzlaf collected a goal and an assist and Frederik Andersen turned aside 26 shots in his first career NHL start as visiting Anaheim improved to 11-1-1 in the last 13 meetings with Ottawa.

Patrick Maroon scored for the second straight game to extend his point streak to four contests. Corey Perry notched a pair of assists for the Ducks, who snapped a modest two-game losing skid by defeating Bobby Ryan and the Senators for the second time this season.

Mika Zibanejad netted his first goal of the season by scoring with the man advantage midway through the second period. Craig Anderson finished with 26 saves for the Senators, who fell to 1-2-0 at home.

Maroon opened the scoring 7:35 into the first period after his wrist shot caromed off the stick of Ottawa defenseman Marc Methot and past Anderson. Miscommunication between Anderson and defenseman Erik Karlsson just over 10 minutes later allowed Getzlaf to net his fourth goal of the season.

Signed to a two-year, $2.3 million deal on Friday, Andersen yielded Zibanejad’s one-timer before preserving his victory by stopping all 12 shots in the third period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Getzlaf and Perry have routinely torched the Senators in their respective careers. Getzlaf has recorded six goals and eight assists in 12 meetings while Perry has scored eight times while setting up nine others in 13 outings. ... Future Hall-of-Famer RW Teemu Selanne served as a healthy scratch after playing in the first game of a back-to-back set. ... Ryan was involved in an offseason trade with LW Jakob Silfverberg, RW Stefan Noesen and Ottawa’s first-round pick in the 2014 draft. ... Anaheim C Mathieu Perreault suffered an upper-body injury during the second period. He did not return.