Senators win again under new coach

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators are going in a different direction under new coach Dave Cameron.

In their last home game before the Christmas break, the Senators scored a surprising 6-2 victory over the team with the NHL’s best record, the Anaheim Ducks, on Friday at Canadian Tire Centre.

It marked the first time Ottawa has won consecutive games since Nov. 4-6. It was also the first time the Senators scored more than five goals in a game this season.

Under Cameron, who replaced fired coach Paul MacLean 12 days ago, the Senators are now 3-1-1.

And in the Ottawa locker room, the feeling is this is just the start of something bigger and better.

“Our goalies are playing well, we’re starting to put the puck in the net, so those are the biggest things in hockey,” said winger Mike Hoffman, who led the Senators with two goals against the Ducks. “If we can keep that going, there’s a good chance, for sure.”

Wingers Milan Michalek and Mark Stone and centers Kyle Turris and Mika Zibanejad had the other Ottawa goals.

Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf had both goals for the visitors.

“We didn’t have a lot there,” said Getzlaf, whose team played Thursday in Montreal. “It’s hard to say anything was there. When we got out there we were missing passes. We were not crisp. We weren’t forechecking and the list goes on. They outplayed us in that first period and a half at least and throughout most of the game. They played well. I‘m not taking anything away from them and what they did. They played fast and they executed their system.”

Senators goalie Craig Anderson was once again solid between the pipes with 32 saves.

Making his first start of the season, Ducks goalie Ilya Bryzgalov stopped 25 shots.

“I don’t know what to say,” said Bryzgalov. “This was not exactly how you imagine your return. It was a bad night.”

A flurry of scoring in the final four minutes of the second period gave the Senators a 4-1 lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

Turris picked up his seventh goal of the season and third in two games with the Senators short-handed at the 16:18 mark. Crossing the Ducks blue line on a harmless looking 1-on-3 rush, he dangled Anaheim winger Rene Bourque and fired a wrist shot that beat Bryzgalov on the glove side.

Just 41 seconds later, Hoffman accepted a turnover by Ducks defenseman Colby Robak and snapped a shot that appeared to deflect off a defender’s stick before getting past Bryzgalov.

Getzlaf picked up his first of the night with 44 seconds left in the period after a turnover by Senators winger Clarke MacArthur. From the corner, Ducks winger Emerson Etem found Getzlaf in the slot, and the big center fired a shot that ended Anderson’s shutout streak at 115 minutes, 14 seconds.

Getzlaf’s second, at 1:49 of the third period, gave Anaheim hope for a rally. Cutting around defenseman Eric Gryba, he stuffed a shot high past Anderson for his 12th of the season.

But Hoffman answered with his second goal of the game, and 10th of the campaign, less than four minutes later, accepting a nice feed from winger Bobby Ryan and quickly relaying a shot past Bryzgalov.

Zibanejad rounded out the scoring with his ninth of the season, a wrist shot from the slot that eluded Bryzgalov with 3:28 to play.

“We’ve been focusing a lot in the past couple of weeks on our own game,” said Zibanejad. “Focusing on what we can do out there, and what we can control. I think we had a pretty solid game tonight and it showed on the scoreboard.”

The Senators bolted to a 2-0 lead in the first period despite being outshot 12-7.

They opened the scoring on the power play at the 2:03 mark when defenseman Erik Karlsson made a slap-pass that was deflected home by Michalek for the latter’s third of the season.

Stone picked up his eighth six minutes and 18 seconds later, out-battling Ducks defenseman Clayton Stoner in front of the net to swat home a rebound after Bryzgalov made the initial stop off a point shot by Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.

“I thought we had real good energy, a real good start,” said Cameron. “We knew that team played last night and we wanted to get them back on their heels if we could. I thought we did.”

NOTES: After making 20 consecutive starts, Ducks G Frederik Andersen was finally given a night off. During his run, the Ducks played three sets of back-to-back games. ... Ducks W Dany Heatley, a healthy scratch for the previous two games, was in the lineup against his former team. Heatley, who was playing his fifth game of the season, had back-to-back 50-goal seasons for the Senators in 2005-06 and 2006-07. ... Ducks D Hampus Lindholm missed the game with a lower-body injury. He is considered day to day. ... Ducks W Devante Smith-Pelly was a healthy scratch. ... With Senators C Curtis Lazar loaned to Canada’s entry at the world junior championship, C Jean-Gabriel Pageau is expected to keep the fourth-line center role during the holiday season at least. Pageau, an Ottawa native, was playing his first NHL game in his hometown this season. ... Senators D Patrick Wiercioch was the team’s lone scratch. ... The game marked the fifth anniversary of Senators D Erik Karlsson’s first NHL goal.