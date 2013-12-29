Preview: Ducks at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks would like nothing better than to end the Anaheim Ducks’ franchise-record winning streak while extending their own when the Pacific Division rivals face off at the SAP Center on Sunday. San Jose has won three straight contests, all in shootouts. After edging Dallas and Colorado at home, the Sharks returned from the Christmas break to post a 4-3 triumph in Phoenix on Friday as Patrick Marleau scored once in regulation before netting the decisive goal in the bonus format.

Anaheim needed overtime on Saturday to post its 10th consecutive victory, a 3-2 win over the Coyotes. Saku Koivu opened the scoring late in the first period with a short-handed goal and ended it by tipping defenseman Ben Lovejoy’s shot past Thomas Greiss at the 51-second mark of the extra session. Despite squandering a two-goal lead late in the third period, the Ducks remained unbeaten in regulation at home (14-0-2).

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NHLN-Canada, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (28-7-5): Koivu became the 11th member of the Ducks to record a game-winning goal on Saturday, joining six others with one apiece. Corey Perry leads the club - and the NHL - with seven while captain Ryan Getzlaf is right on his heels with six. Anaheim enters Sunday’s contest with a 13-game point streak during which it has gone 11-0-2.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (24-8-6): San Jose has gone to a shootout 11 times this season, tying Washington for the league lead. The Capitals (8-3) lead the NHL in shootout wins, while the Sharks (6-5) are tied with Los Angeles (6-2) for the second-most victories. San Jose is riding a three-game home winning streak and has gone 8-0-1 in its own rink since suffering its lone regulation loss at the SAP Center on Nov. 7 against Vancouver.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks captain Joe Thornton is one assist away from tying Alex Delvecchio (825) for 25th place on the all-time list. He also needs 10 points to pull even with Bobby Hull (1,170) for 48th in NHL history.

2. Anaheim’s point streak is the longest in the NHL since Pittsburgh registered 15 straight victories from March 2-30.

3. San Jose C Logan Couture is mired in a seven-game point drought, keeping him stuck on 99 goals and 98 assists in his career.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Sharks 3