Preview: Ducks at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks attempt to snap their four-game winless streak Saturday as they continue their homestand against the Pacific Division-rival Anaheim Ducks. San Jose is 0-2-2 over its last four contests, including an 0-1-2 mark to start its six-game stretch at SAP Center. The Sharks were held to fewer than three goals for the eighth time in nine games Wednesday, when they dropped a 2-0 decision to Calgary.

Anaheim had its three-game winning streak snapped Friday as it dropped a 4-1 decision to visiting Chicago. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm scored late in the first period to halve the Ducks’ deficit, but Patrick Kane netted the next two tallies to secure Anaheim’s first regulation loss in five contests. Anaheim lost the opener of the five-game season series on Oct. 26, suffering a 4-1 setback at home.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (14-5-5): Anaheim made a pair of moves Friday to restock its ailing blue line, recalling Jesse Blacker from Norfolk of the American Hockey League and acquiring Eric Brewer from Tampa Bay for a third-round pick in the 2015 draft. The 23-year-old Blacker made his NHL debut against Chicago, recording one hit and blocking a shot while finishing with a minus-2 rating. Brewer, who registered four assists in 17 games with the Lightning, is expected to be in the lineup against San Jose.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (10-10-4): Joe Thornton’s climb up the all-time scoring list has hit a snag as the veteran has been kept off the scoresheet in two straight contests after posting an eight-game point streak. The former Hart Trophy winner has 1,214 career points, two behind Jeremy Roenick and Larry Murphy - who are tied for 40th place - and five in back of Jean Beliveau for 39th. Thornton’s next assist will give him 866, snapping a tie with Denis Savard for sole possession of 23rd on the all-time list.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose has gone 0-2-2 at home since defeating the New York Islanders on Nov. 1.

2. Anaheim’s Francois Beauchemin is out four to six weeks with a broken finger, while fellow D Clayton Stoner remains sidelined with the mumps.

3. Brewer is 18 contests away from the 1,000-game mark for his career.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Sharks 3