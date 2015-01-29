Preview: Ducks at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks can snap a lengthy string of victories by the league-leading Anaheim Ducks for the second time this season when the Pacific Division rivals face off at SAP Center on Thursday. San Jose halted Anaheim’s season-high seven-game winning streak with a road triumph on Oct. 26 and can put an end to the Ducks’ six-game run as it continues its seven-game homestand. The Sharks improved to 2-1-1 on the stretch in their own building with a 4-2 triumph over Los Angeles on Jan. 21.

Anaheim is seeking its third seven-game winning streak of the campaign after returning from the All-Star break to post a 4-0 victory at Vancouver on Tuesday. Frederik Andersen posted his third shutout of the season - and second in four games - while recording his seventh consecutive win and Rickard Rakell notched a goal and an assist. San Jose is the one team that has been able to handle Anaheim in 2014-15, going 3-0-1 over the first four contests of the five-game season series.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN360

ABOUT THE DUCKS (32-10-6): Andersen, who became the first goaltender in franchise history to post multiple winning streaks of at least seven games in one campaign, also tied an NHL record Tuesday. The 25-year-old Dane matched the mark for reaching 47 career wins the fastest, doing so in his 63rd decision to equal Bill Durnan (Nov. 26, 1944). Matt Beleskey’s goal on Tuesday was his sixth game-winner of the season, tying him for the league lead with Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Washington captain Alex Ovechkin.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (25-17-6): Center Tomas Hertl rejoined the team Tuesday after recording two assists in two games with Worcester of the American Hockey League during the All-Star break. The Sharks signed 20-year-old Latvian forward Nikita Jevpalovs, who has registered 38 goals and 71 points in 45 games with Blainville-Boisbriand of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season. “Nikita is a big-bodied forward who has a good combination of size and scoring ability,” general manager Doug Wilson said. “We’re excited to add a young forward with his skill set to our organization.”

OVERTIME

1. Sharks C Joe Pavelski has scored five of his team-leading 24 goals against the Ducks.

2. Anaheim is 23-0-5 when scoring the first goal of the game.

3. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has notched at least one point in 20 of his last 24 contests.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Ducks 2