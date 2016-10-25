Preview: Ducks at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks struggled to rediscover the magic of last season's franchise record for road wins (28) during their recent five-game trek through the Eastern Conference. After seeing his team drop two in a row and three of their last four, coach Peter DeBoer is prepared to shake things up on Tuesday when the Sharks open a three-game homestand against the Pacific Division-rival Anaheim Ducks.

“It's not a panic situation or anything, I think you're always looking for ways to get the most out of your group," DeBoer told CSN Bay Area on Monday, two days removed from a 3-0 shutout in Detroit. "Our four-line game hasn't been where I want it to be." Anaheim found itself where it didn't want to be, as it dropped the first four contests on a season-opening five-game road trip before posting back-to-back victories. Corey Perry collected a goal and an assist in the Ducks' 4-2 win versus Vancouver on Sunday to increase his point total to five in his last five games and 669 with the club, placing him in a tie with Paul Kariya for third place on the franchise's all-time scoring list. Captain Ryan Getzlaf, who resides second on that list with 749 points, set up three goals against the Canucks and has a league-leading seven assists this season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE DUCKS (2-3-1): John Gibson has yielded two goals in each of his last three contests overall and turned aside all 23 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory over San Jose last season. The 23-year-old hasn't had much room for error with the Ducks' 2.3 goals per game ranking 26th in the league. Defenseman Cam Fowler has done his best to contribute to the offense and silence trade talk by scoring three goals and setting up two others in his last five games.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (3-3-0): Offseason acquisition Mikkel Boedker was elevated to the top line in Monday's practice to join veteran Joe Thornton and captain Joe Pavelski while Tomas Hertl was demoted to the second to play with wings Patrick Marleau and Matt Nieto. Defenseman Brent Burns isn't in any need of a wakeup call as the 31-year-old has three goals and a league high-tying nine points on the heels of his career season in 2015-16. Burns set personal bests in goals (27), assists (48) and points (75) last season, although he set up just one tally in four meetings against Anaheim.

OVERTIME

1. Getzlaf has 51 points (10 goals, 41 assists) in 62 career encounters versus San Jose.

2. Both teams are a paltry 3-for-20 on the power play this season.

3. The Ducks won three of the four meetings in 2015-16.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Ducks 2