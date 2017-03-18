Preview: Ducks at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks attempt to extend their lead over the second-place Anaheim Ducks in the Pacific Division when they wrap up their six-game homestand on Saturday. San Jose, which has gone 3-2-0 on its stretch at SAP Center, is six points ahead of Anaheim and seven in front of third-place Calgary with 12 games remaining.

The Sharks, who still are within reach of the top spot in the Western Conference as they trail Chicago by four points, have won eight of their last 12 contests and scored at least four goals in each triumph on the homestand. Anaheim is taking a one-game break between three-game homestands, the first of which it finished with a 2-0-1 record after Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to Buffalo. Rickard Rakell, who has netted a team-leading 31 tallies in 60 games after totaling 29 in his first 165 NHL contests, is riding a four-game goal-scoring streak and has recorded nine over his last 10 matches. The first four meetings between the in-state rivals were one-goal decisions, with each team winning twice and both of the Sharks' victories coming in overtime.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (37-23-11): Ryan Getzlaf, who leads the team with 58 points, was kept off the scoresheet Friday for just the third time in his last 12 games. The 31-year-old captain has collected five goals and 11 assists during that stretch and is one point shy of 800 for his career. Former 50-goal scorer Corey Perry needs to record six tallies over the last 11 contests to avoid finishing with fewer than 20 in a full season for the first time since netting 17 in 2006-07.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (42-21-7): Logan Couture has been a steady contributor to the offense of late, collecting 12 points over his last 10 games while registering four two-point performances in that span — and three in his last five contests. The 27-year-old center, who will be playing in his 500th NHL game Saturday, needs six goals over the final 12 games to reach 30 for the third time in his career and first since 2011-12. Defenseman Brent Burns, who his five points shy of matching the career high of 75 he posted last season, has gone four straight games and six of his last seven without landing on the scoresheet.

OVERTIME

1. Sharks C Joe Thornton is three points away from tying Brett Hull (1,391) for 22nd place on the all-time list.

2. Anaheim RW Jakob Silfverberg needs one tally to reach the 20-goal plateau for the second straight season.

3. San Jose D David Schlemko and C Melker Karlsson have missed seven and three games, respectively, with lower-body injuries.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Ducks 2