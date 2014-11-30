Sharks 6, Ducks 4: Logan Couture scored a pair of goals and Tommy Wingels added one and three assists as host San Jose built a large lead before hanging on to snap its four-game winless streak.

Joe Pavelski, Tomas Hertl and Matt Nieto also tallied for the Sharks, who improved to 1-1-2 on their six-game homestand. Patrick Marleau notched two assists and Antti Niemi made 30 saves as San Jose watched its 5-1 advantage dwindle to a single goal in the third period.

Corey Perry recorded two goals and an assist while Ryan Getzlaf netted a tally and set up two others for the Ducks, who have dropped two straight following a three-game winning streak. Matt Beleskey also scored and Frederik Andersen allowed five goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Jason LaBarbera, who stopped all 15 shots he faced in relief.

Couture buried a loose puck on the doorstep just over nine minutes into the contest to give San Jose the lead, but Beleskey deflected defenseman Hampus Lindholm’s shot from the left point past Niemi less than two minutes later to forge a tie. Couture completed his second two-goal performance of the season at 13:35 of the first period, beating Andersen between the pads during a short-handed breakaway, and Pavelski made it 3-1 with 14 seconds left in the session with a power-play tally.

Wingels and Hertl scored 3:23 apart early in the second to chase Andersen and give the Sharks a seemingly comfortable four-goal advantage before Perry began Anaheim’s comeback attempt by redirecting Getzlaf’s pass past Niemi with 68 seconds left in the period. Getzlaf’s shot from the left point deflected off Perry in front 29 seconds into the third, and the captain drew the Ducks within one at 4:20 by beating Niemi with a backhander following a turnover before Nieto scored a power-play empty-netter in the final minute.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Beleskey’s goal was his 11th of the season, matching his career high set in 2009-10. ... D Eric Brewer made his debut with Anaheim a day after being acquired from Tampa Bay, registering two shots in 15:07 of ice time. ... San Jose D Matt Irwin was plus-1 with one shot while playing 15:53 on his 27th birthday. ... Perry’s multi-goal effort was his third of the season and first since Oct. 22, when he recorded his second hat trick of 2014-15 against Buffalo. ... Sharks C Joe Thornton notched his 866th career assist, moving him past Denis Savard for sole possession of 23rd place on the all-time list. Thornton also pulled within one point of Jeremy Roenick and Larry Murphy (1,216) for a share of 40th place in NHL history.