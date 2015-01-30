Big period propels Sharks past Ducks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks capped a season series of success against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, and they can thank a near record second period for it.

San Jose scored a season-high five times in the middle frame, breaking a 1-1 tie, on the way to a 6-3 win over the Ducks at a sold-out SAP Center.

The Sharks went 4-0-1 in their five meetings against Anaheim.

“We’ve had everyone show up, that’s the bottom line,” Sharks right winger Joe Pavelski said. “Guys have played well, all four lines up and down. It’s a simple recipe.”

The Ducks, meanwhile, lost for the first time this season after scoring the first goal. Anaheim was 23-0-5 during games in which they scored first.

“They obviously have a lot of confidence when they play us,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “They’ve scored a lot of goals against us. We played a solid first period and should have come out of it with the lead. Once they got the 2-1 lead, it was off to the races.”

San Jose, which featured six different goal-scorers and 12 collecting points in all, scored five times in a period for the 11th time in team history and first the first time since collective five in the second period at Philadelphia on Feb. 27, 2013. The team record is six in a period, accomplished three times, including twice at home.

“Once we got in between periods, we really took advantage of some of our out-numbered rushes, which is something we haven’t done as a team so tonight we did that,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said.

“They must have had 10 odd-man rushes in the second period,” Boudreau added. “They’re a good team and when you get looks like that, well, they’re going to make the right play.”

San Jose’s second-period goal bonanza started at 2:15 when right winger Barclay Goodrow blew past Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm and beat goalie Ilya Bryzgalov for his third goal. Left winger Patrick Marleau followed at 6:16 by redirecting a drive by defenseman Brent Burns for his 10th of the season and third in five games after going without a goal for 16 games in a row.

“Three weeks ago, we could play the same exact game, get the same chances and they wouldn’t go in,” McLellan said of Marleau’s luck. “For us to have success, he has to find his way on the scoreboard, and he’s been doing that lately.”

Defenseman Matt Irwin picked the top corner for his third of the season at 12:37 after Marleau forced Anaheim defenseman Clayton Stoner into a turnover. When center James Sheppard capped a 3-on-2 break with his fifth at 14:30 the rout was on.

The Sharks scored their sixth of the game at 16:07 when defenseman Brenden Dillon led a short-handed break and got credit for his second goal when his attempted cross-ice pass to right winger Matt Nieto ricocheted off Anaheim’s Matt Beleskey and past Bryzgalov, who was finally lifted in favor of Frederik Andersen.

“When you’re not playing a lot, you want to play a great game and contribute to the team,” Bryzgalov said. “Results like this, it’s really frustrating. I know I can do the job. It’s a matter of when I get the next chance.”

The Sharks escaped the first period in a 1-1 tie thanks to continued power-play success against the Ducks, who outshot the hosts 14-9 in the opening 20 minutes.

Anaheim broke on top by taking advantage of a turnover by San Jose left winger Tomas Hertl. San Jose goalie Antti Niemi stopped a drive by Anaheim center Richard Rakell, but Ducks left winger Andrew Cogliano beat defenseman Scott Hannan to the rebound to score his sixth goal of the season in close at 4:57.

Anaheim right winger Kyle Palmieri high-sticked Dillon, and San Jose went to work on a power play that was 6-for-20 during the first four games of the season series against the Ducks. And 1:23 into the advantage, Pavelski scored his 25th goal on a tic-tac-toe play with Joe Thornton and Marleau assisting. It was Pavelski’s league-high tying 13th power-play goal.

Anaheim scored two third-period goals -- Beleskey with his 19th at 1:23 and left winger Patrick Maroon with his sixth at 18:50.

“Maybe we are growing, maybe we are learning and getting better in some of the areas,” McLellan said. “But it’s back to work tomorrow.”

NOTES: San Jose RW Tyler Kennedy is battling a lower-body injury that cropped up during practice after the All-Star break, and is day-to-day. Now injured for the fourth time this season, Kennedy has been limited to 18 games. The Sharks promoted RW Daniil Tarasov from the minors, but he was a healthy scratch along with D Mirco Mueller. ... Anaheim D Sheldon Souray (wrist) and D Eric Brewer (foot) remain on injured reserve. RW Tim Jackman and D Colby Rudak did not dress for the Ducks. ... Anaheim hosts Chicago on Friday while San Jose closes out a season-high seven-game homestand against the Blackhawks on Saturday and Edmonton on Monday. ... The Sharks officially announced on Thursday their AHL affiliate in Worcester, Mass., is moving to San Jose as part of a new five-team AHL California division for next season. The team will be re-named in the coming weeks and will play in the SAP Center.