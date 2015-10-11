Marleau, Jones key Sharks’ shutout of Ducks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Patrick Marleau supplied the offense and goalie Martin Jones backstopped an excellent defensive effort as the Sharks opened their home schedule with a 2-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Jones collected his first shutout in his second game with San Jose by stopping all 27 shots. It was Jones’ eighth shutout in just 36 NHL games. Jones stopped 19 of 20 shots during San Jose’s 5-1 win in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“The few breakdowns we had -- I had one -- he makes you look pretty good at the end of the night,” Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said. “It’s awesome to see. We’re excited with the way he’s started here and it’s given us a lot of confidence.”

The last team to play, the Ducks lost their eighth season opener in nine tries and fell to 6-16 all-time during the first game of a new season.

“I thought it would be a tough goalie’s night and I really wanted to score the first goal,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “They got it.”

Marleau scored his second goal of the game -- No. 458 of his career -- with a wrap-around effort at 15:10 to the delight of a sold-out SAP Center crowd of 17,562. Newcomer Joel Ward collected the only assist, his second helper of the night and first two points as a Shark.

“Huge goal at a key time,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “You’re heading into the final five minutes and you know they’re going to make a push. The two or three shifts prior to the goal we really kept our foot on the gas. We didn’t sit back and wait for something bad to happen. That set the goal for a big goal by a great player.”

Andersen said, “I was kind of there, but the puck hit a stick or something. For that time of the game, we have more work to do. We faded away a little bit. We need to play consistently better.”

Marleau narrowly missed capping a hat trick late in the period on San Jose’s first and only power play of the game.

“Our line had a lot of chances early on and finally got that first one,” said Marleau, who played alongside center Logan Couture and Ward at right wing. “It’s nice to get a couple early, something to build off of.”

Marleau broke the scoreless duel between Jones and Anaheim’s Frederik Andersen with his first goal of the season just 38.1 seconds before the second intermission.

Marleau partially fanned on a set-up from Couture moments earlier. But Marleau got a second chance in the slot and buried a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Andersen.

The goal snapped a string of close calls for both teams. Marleau had a chance earlier in the period when he streaked down the right-wing boards but had an effort in close denied by Andersen.

Anaheim’s best chance of the period came during a 2-on-1, but center Ryan Kesler held on and didn’t release until he was behind the goal line. The puck slipped behind Jones, who had lost his stick, but continued harmlessly out of the crease with 3:30 remaining in the period.

“We had some good zone tries and stuck to the game plan,” Anaheim center Andrew Cogliano said. “We had to get out of our zone quicker. If we break out cleaner we’ll be OK.”

The Sharks got stronger as the game wore on, and DeBoer continued to play four lines, just as he did Wednesday in the season-opening lopsided win in Los Angeles.

“That’s a big strong team up front,” Jones said. “They do a good job getting in front of the net with bodies and sticks. We did a really good job boxing out. I was able to see a lot of pucks tonight.”

“Both teams played well, but we didn’t get enough traffic in front of the net,” Boudreau said. “I could count on one hand the number of times he didn’t see it. Don’t get me wrong: He played a great game.”

NOTES: The Sharks unveiled a banner in honor of George Gund III, the team’s late original owner, during a pregame ceremony that included first-year coach George Kingston. ... C Ben Smith and D Dylan DeMelo were healthy scratches. ... Marc-Edouard Vlasic became the Sharks’ games played leader with his 672nd regular-season appearance Saturday. Vlasic, 28, passed the retired Mike Rathje. ... Anaheim is 5-17-0 in season openers, including 1-8-0 during its last nine. ... San Jose is 7-0-1 in its last eight home openers before Saturday. ... The Sharks start a four-game road trip at Washington on Monday. ... The Ducks open a four-game homestand Monday against Vancouver. ... The teams met for the first time since San Jose RW Raffi Torres was suspended 41 games for an illegal check of Anaheim’s Jakob Silfverberg during an Oct. 3 preseason game.