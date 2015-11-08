Khudobin-led Ducks shut down Sharks

SAN JOSE -- The San Jose Sharks couldn’t solve Anaheim backup goalie Anton Khudobin as the resurgent Ducks skated out of SAP Center Saturday night with a 1-0 victory.

Khudobin stopped all 31 shots San Jose fired, including 10 in the final period for his fifth career shutout and first in the uniform of his new team.

“I hadn’t played in a while, but at the same time I tried to get in the game as fast as I can,” Khudobin said. “The guys did a hell of a job. In the first 10 minutes, I didn’t even see one shot.”

San Jose had an opportunity with two late power plays. But the Ducks’ top-ranked penalty kill did the job, even with Sharks goalie Martin Jones pulled to give the hosts a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 1:20 of the second power play.

The Sharks remain without a power-play goal at home through seven outings -- 19 power-play failures in all.

“Obviously our power play didn’t click but it’s not like we’re not establishing possession, getting in, looking dangerous and getting chances,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “We’ve got to just stick with it and they’re start to go in for us.”

“It’s just not going in the net,” left winger Patrick Marleau added. “We got a lot of shots, traffic in front, a few tips. The goalie made some saves through traffic. We’ve just got to stick with it, keep shooting pucks and being hungry.”

Marleau had the team’s best chance at even strength exactly midway through the final period, but was stopped on a mini-breakaway both on a forehand shot from 15 feet away and on a backhand rebound in close.

“It was a good play by (Micheal) Haley to get it to me,” Marleau said. “I tried to get it away quick to surprise him, just missed it.”

Anaheim managed the only goal of the game in the opening period. And if it wasn’t for a couple outstanding stops by Jones, the hosts would have been facing more of a deficit.

Ducks right winger Corey Perry slipped behind the San Jose defense and beat Jones under the right blocker with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the left circle for his second goal at 4:56.

Center Ryan Getzlaf patiently threaded a perfect 80-foot feed to Perry, who was behind San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic and center Tomas Hertl. Defenseman Justin Braun was caught up ice.

“Patty (Maroon) made a heck of a play on the wall,” Perry said. “When he makes that play to Getzy, I‘m gone, because Getzy has that vision, that passing ability to make that play. I just had to find an opening and he’s going to get it to me.”

San Jose didn’t produce its first shot until rookie left winger Joonas Donskoi fired in close at 6:53 when the visitors already had seven against Jones.

“The first 10 minutes they had the jump on us. We were standing around watching. I don’t know why,” DeBoer said. “From that point on I thought we played a helluva game.”

The San Jose netminder came up big going post-to-post to rob center Ryan Kesler at 11:18. He followed that with a sprawling right-toe save on right winger Chris Stewart at 13:47.

The Sharks came to life with the only power play of the period, managing five shots on goal without a conversion. With the late momentum, San Jose managed the final seven shots of the period as both teams finished with 11.

San Jose thought it had tied it at 7:28 in the second period when right winger Tommy Wingels broke in on the right side. His low shot ramped up after slipping through Khudobin’s pads, but it struck the corner where the goalpost and cross bar meet. Ruled a goal on the ice, it was overturned following video review.

“It didn’t make a sound like it hit the post, but it was obvious from the replay it didn’t go in,” Wingels said.

Khudobin denied Donskoi’s redirect of a Joe Thornton feed at 9:20, and San Jose’s second power play lasted only 13 seconds before Thornton interfered with Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen in the neutral zone.

Each team lost a player to a game misconduct when San Jose defenseman Brenden Dillon fought Anaheim left winger Chris Wagner at 16:38 during the same stoppage when San Jose center Micheal Haley dropped the gloves with Anaheim defenseman Clayton Stoner.

NOTES: Anaheim has scored 11 goals during its four-game winning streak after managing only 11 goals in its first 10 contests. ... RW Mike Brown returned to the Sharks’ fourth line after missing one game with an eye injury. ... The Ducks were without C Rickard Rakell (upper body), C Nate Thompson (shoulder), D Simon Despres (upper body) and LW Jim Sekac (ankle). ... C Logan Couture (broken fibula) and C Ben Smith (head) remain out for the Sharks. ... Anaheim host Arizona on Monday to open a three-game homestand. ... San Jose entertains the New York Islanders on Tuesday before heading out on a season-long six-game road trip. ... The Sharks’ healthy scratches included C Bryan Lerg and D Mark Cundari, who was recalled from AHL affiliate San Jose on Saturday. ... D Korbinian Holzer was the Ducks’ lone healthy scratch.