Vlasic goal gives Sharks OT victory over Ducks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic made like a 50-goal scorer in overtime Tuesday.

San Jose's veteran, better known on the blue line as a shutdown defender, flashed his offensive side with a breakaway goal 1:24 into sudden death to give the hosts a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at sold-out SAP Center.

"I was just trying to put it in the back of the net," Vlasic simply said of his first goal of the season. "(I) put my head down -- it's a breakaway -- cut across, and there was an opening."

Vlasic's dash started after the Sharks spent most of the first 70 seconds of sudden death staving off Anaheim's pressing attack three-on-three. San Jose captain Joe Pavelski hit Vlasic with the outlet pass, and the veteran defenseman fended off backchecking Ducks forward Corey Perry to beat Anaheim goalie John Gibson.

"I saw him there, that's why I stuck my foot out to block his stick, and it worked out," Vlasic said of Perry.

Outshot 36-20, and enduring the in-game loss of starting goalie Jonathan Bernier and captain Ryan Getzlaf -- both due to upper-body injuries -- the Ducks had to feel fortunate to come away with one point while playing their sixth of seven games on the road to start the season.

"I thought both goaltenders and our penalty kill got us a point," Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. "We didn't create enough offense. We slapped the puck around and uncharacteristically didn't move the puck well."

Carlyle said Bernier pulled a muscle in an opening period he finished, stopping 10 of San Jose's 11 shots in 20 minutes. Getzlaf, who didn't appear after his 10:05 of ice time through 40 minutes, appeared to hurt his left forearm blocking a shot in the middle period.

The win was significant because San Jose was coming off of a five-game road trip that ended with consecutive losses. Also, the Sharks were only 1-8-1 last year in their first game back from trips consisting of two or more games.

"We found a way," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "That's a tough game to be 1-1 in overtime after carrying the play for so long. It could be disheartening, but our group stuck with it. It's a big two points."

Gibson said, "We had a couple chances and didn't get it. They had a chance and got it."

Anaheim gained the equalizer by scoring the only goal of the second period despite getting outshot 15-5 during the middle 20 minutes.

Right winger Chris Wagner backhanded a short rebound between the legs of Sharks goalie Martin Jones for his second goal of the season at 17:49. San Jose defenseman Brent Burns missed in his block attempt of Anaheim defenseman Clayton Stoner's wrist shot from the blue line as Jones appeared to be screened.

"It was one of those games that we needed everybody and everyone showed up and played hard," San Jose center Joe Pavelski said. "There wasn't much out there at times, we had to keep going and keep forechecking."

The Sharks escaped a fast-paced first period, dominated by special teams play, with a 1-0 lead on the strength of Pavelski's power-play goal.

San Jose struck on its second man-advantage chance of the opening half of the period as Anaheim left winger Ryan Garbutt was sent off for a slash at 6:32.

Sharks forwards Joonas Donskoi and Patrick Marleau connected on a series of short passes in close to open Anaheim's penalty-killing box, and Pavelski emerged with his third goal of the season during a scramble in front after Marleau put a shot on goal. The goal stood after a lengthy review.

The Ducks had their chance to tie it with consecutive power plays, including 36 seconds of a five-on-three. However, despite putting a combined six shots on goal during its man-advantage time, Anaheim couldn't penetrate Jones, who had a big blocker stop on Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen.

"Other than the five-on-three when they had a few chances, there wasn't much other than that," said Jones, who made 19 saves. "Kills are always good for momentum shifts. It was an important time with a one-goal lead. I think we played well all night long."

Gibson said, "You get a point, you get a point, but if you're going to be satisfied with one point, you're not going to get very far. It was a division game, a big game."

NOTES: Coming off consecutive losses and outscored 15-9 in their past four games, the Sharks featured new forward lines against Anaheim. Offseason acquisition LW Mikkel Boedker joined C Joe Thornton and RW Joe Pavelski on the top line. Tomas Hertl dropped to center a third line with LW Patrick Marleau and RW Melker Karlsson. RW Joel Ward joined second-liners C Logan Couture and RW Joonas Donskoi. And LW Micheal Haley made his second appearance of the season on a fourth line with C Chris Tierney and RW Tommy Wingels. ... Anaheim finally enjoys a stretch at home as the Ducks play five of their next six games at Honda Center starting Wednesday against Nashville. ... San Jose, which opened with five of its first six on the road, continues a three-game homestand Thursday against Columbus. ... Anaheim won the season series last year, 3-1, winning each of the last three meetings.