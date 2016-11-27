EditorsNote: Corrects to 16-game goalless drought

Ducks halt three-game slide

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Sharks ended a very busy week on a sour note on Saturday.

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf snapped an 16-game goalless drought as Anaheim beat San Jose 3-2 Saturday night at sold-out SAP Center.

"This is a big win for us," Ducks left wing Andrew Cogliano said. "We had to get off that little streak, and (the Sharks) were playing good hockey."

Goalie Jonathan Bernier turned back 21 of 23 shots to help the Ducks break a three-game losing streak and snap San Jose's three-game winning streak in the process as the hosts were playing a third game in four nights and fourth in six.

"It was a hard-fought game, it was pretty even," Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said. "We were confident we were going to tie it up. We felt like it was coming."

San Jose managed only five shots in the third period, and lost the services of defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic to an undisclosed injury after the second period. Coach Peter DeBoer said an update will not be available before the Sharks next practice on Monday.

Pavelski didn't want to use fatigue or a key missing regular as an excuse.

"It wasn't tough at all with our fans, the momentum and the noise. There were times we were fighting through and we felt good at the end," he said. "You want to make that last play."

San Jose's shot total was misleading because the Ducks collapsed around the net to prevent a number of the Sharks' efforts from even reaching Bernier. San Jose attempted 61 shots, but Anaheim blocked 26 and 12 others missed the net. Thirteen different Ducks blocked at least one San Jose shot attempt.

The teams traded goals in the middle period as Anaheim took a 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

San Jose gained the equalizer at 9:43 when defenseman Dylan DeMelo's low wrist shot from the right point flew past two Ducks and two teammates -- forwards Micheal Haley and Ryan Carpenter -- to beat a screened Bernier.

DeMelo was appearing for the second time in three games as fellow defenseman Brenden Dillon missed his first game of the season due to an illness. DeMelo's third career goal in 47 games was his first since last Feb. 11.

But Anaheim struck back to take the lead by converting its first power-play chance of the game.

With defenseman Justin Braun off for elbowing Anaheim right wing Corey Perry, Getzlaf scored for the first time since Oct. 16 with a wide-open shot from the slot. Ryan Kesler spotted Getzlaf from the opposite corner, and Sharks goalie Martin Jones had little chance as Getzlaf's wrist shot sailed over his left shoulder at 12:59.

The Ducks took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission after a frenzied opening 20 minutes that saw the Sharks score first and Anaheim tie it on a controversial goal.

Center Logan Couture's hard and high wrist shot from the top of the right circle sailed over Bernier's glove for a power-play goal 42 seconds into Anaheim defenseman Hampus Lindholm's delay-of-game penalty. Couture's seventh goal came at 8:40.

The visitors struck 64 seconds later when speedy Ducks forward Ryan Garbutt picked off a Paul Martin pass inside the Anaheim blue line, blew past San Jose defenseman Brent Burns and crashed into Jones.

The ruling on the ice was the puck crossed the goal line before the net came off, but DeBoer challenged the call on the basis that Garbutt forced the puck over the goal line due to his hard contact with the netminder.

DeBoer lost his challenge as the league determined Burns pushed Garbutt into Jones. It brought back a bittersweet reminder of the Nashville playoff series last spring when Pavelski was denied a potential game-winning goal in Game 4 on a similar call. The Predators eventually won in overtime to knot the series, 2-2.

"It's a rule that we'll never understand," Couture said. "I don't understand what the league is doing with that rule. Maybe some more clarification is needed."

"Sometimes you get those calls, sometimes you don't," Pavelski added. "We just needed to keep working."

"That's a big game for us," Perrry said. "A huge goal by Garbutt, and it got us going after that."

The Ducks broke the 1-1 tie at 13:21 when left wing Rikard Rakell redirected a Perry deflection in close past Jones for his eighth goal of the season.

NOTES: San Jose recalled C Ryan Carpenter and RW Barclay Goodrow from the AHL's Barracuda. Carpenter stepped into the lineup as fourth-line center while Goodrow was a healthy scratch. ... F Tommy Wingels (lower body) joined injured San Jose teammates C Tomas Hertl (knee) and LW Melker Karlsson (ankle) Saturday after playing less than a period on Friday. Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said Wingels is day-to-day. Karlsson was placed on injured reserve having missed his seventh straight on Saturday while Hertl is week-to-week. ... Anaheim played without injured C Joseph Cramarossa (lower body), D Clayton Stoner (lower body), C Nate Thompson (Achilles) and D Simon Despres (conussion symptoms). ... San Jose completes a five-game homestand on Tuesday against Arizona. ... Anaheim next hosts Montreal on Tuesday. ... C Chris Wagner and D Shea Theodore were Anaheim's healthy scratches.