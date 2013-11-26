Preview: Ducks at Stars

The Anaheim Ducks look to create additional distance from their recent five-game tailspin when they visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. After a curious 0-3-2 slide, the Ducks posted their second straight victory with a 4-2 triumph over Phoenix on Saturday. Dustin Penner scored twice versus the Coyotes and has four points in his last three games.

Dallas suffered its second straight loss with a 6-1 trouncing by St. Louis on Saturday. Defenseman Brenden Dillon scored the lone goal in that contest and also tallied in the Stars’ 6-3 setback to Anaheim on Oct. 20. Dallas looks to snap a four-game winless skid at American Airlines Center - with its last home victory coming in a 5-1 triumph over Calgary on Oct. 24.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, NHLN-CA (Anaheim), RDS2

ABOUT THE DUCKS (17-6-3): Ryan Getzlaf has been scorching hot over his last seven games, collecting seven goals and four assists in that stretch. The captain also fared well in the teams’ first meeting by netting a tally and setting up three others. Former Hart Trophy winner Corey Perry recorded two goals and an assist in that contest - and shares the team lead in goals (13) with Getzlaf.

ABOUT THE STARS (11-9-2): Veteran Ray Whitney is expected to make his first appearance since Nov. 9 when he returns from a groin injury to face Anaheim, the Dallas Morning News reported. The 41-year-old’s impending return could provide a jolt for Dallas’ punchless power play, which is 3-for-38 in its last 11 contests. Kari Lehtonen is expected to be in net despite getting blitzed for five goals on 18 shots before receiving an early exit versus the Blues.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim G Jonas Hiller has turned aside 73 of 75 shots over the last two games, but stopped just 9-of-12 before being pulled prior to the second period in last start versus Dallas.

2. Stars captain Jamie Benn has recorded three goals and set up eight others in his last eight contests. Benn had an assist in the previous meeting with the Ducks.

3. Dallas has yielded at least one power-play goal in each of its last four games.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Stars 2