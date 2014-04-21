Preview: Ducks at Stars

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor edit in first graph)

The Dallas Stars hope home ice will help them get back into their Western Conference first-round series as they host the Pacific Division champion Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 on Monday. Dallas came away empty in Anaheim, dropping a 4-3 decision in the opener before suffering a 3-2 loss on Friday. The Stars got off to a much better start in Game 2, scoring the first goal after falling into a 4-0 hole in the opening contest.

The Ducks literally are being led by their captain and a rookie goaltender. Ryan Getzlaf has registered a goal and an assist in each of the first two games while Frederik Andersen has posted 32- and 34-save performances in his first two career playoff contests. Getzlaf also leads the team with a plus-4 rating and is tops among Anaheim forwards with an average of 20:15 of ice time.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS, KDOC (Anaheim), TXA 21 (Dallas)

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Anaheim made some roster moves Sunday, recalling left wing Emerson Etem from Norfolk of the American Hockey League and activating defenseman Mark Fistric while assigning netminder John Gibson and blue-liner Sami Vatanen to the Admirals. Etem provided quite the offensive spark in last year’s playoffs, registering three goals and two assists in seven games. Fistric has not played since March 15 due to a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE STARS: Brenden Dillon skated prior to Dallas’ practice on Sunday, but the defenseman still is not ready to return from a lower-body injury. “He may have a chance to skate with the team (on Monday),” coach Lindy Ruff told the team’s website. “We’re advancing, but he won’t be ready to play (in Game 3).” The Stars are looking forward to their first playoff game since 2008 at home, where they went 10-2-1 in their last 13 during the regular season. “I‘m excited,” Tyler Seguin said. “Be interesting to see the atmosphere, especially with these fans not seeing playoff hockey in a while.”

OVERTIME

1. Dallas G Kari Lehtonen remains in search of his first career postseason victory, as he is 0-4 with a 4.58 goals-against average and .858 save percentage in four contests.

2. Anaheim LW Matt Beleskey (lower body) is likely to miss his second straight game after notching the winning goal and an assist in the opener.

3. Each team signed a prospect on Saturday as Dallas inked G Philippe Desrosiers to a three-year contract and the Ducks secured D Kenton Helgesen to a similar deal.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Ducks 2