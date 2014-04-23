Preview: Ducks at Stars

After showing twice that they could play with the top club in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars proved they could beat them. Dallas now looks to even its first-round series when it hosts Game 4 against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. The Stars, who haven’t been in the postseason since 2008, began the series with a pair of one-goal losses on the road before putting forth a superb effort in a 3-0 home triumph on Monday.

Captain Jamie Benn and Ryan Garbutt each scored his second goal of the series while Kari Lehtonen made 37 saves en route to his first win in five career playoff decisions. The Ducks lost more than a game Monday as Stephane Robidas suffered a fractured right leg in the opening minute of the second period and is out for the remainder of the postseason. It is the same leg the defenseman broke in November while a member of the Stars.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CNBC, TSN, RDS2, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE DUCKS: With Robidas on the shelf, Anaheim will turn to either Luca Sbisa or Mark Fistric to fill the void in Game 4. Both have battled injuries this season as Sbisa was limited to 30 games during the regular season while Fistric hasn’t played since March 15. “Sbisa hasn’t played a lot this year, but he’s a proven NHL guy,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Mark Fistric just finished his rehab stint, and I‘m glad he did because that makes him eligible.” Anaheim also could recall Sami Vatanen, who was a healthy scratch for the first two games before being assigned to Norfolk of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE STARS: Brenden Dillon participated in an optional skate with his teammates Tuesday for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury on the final weekend of the season. Coach Lindy Ruff considers the defenseman “a long shot” to play on Wednesday, however. “Unless he walks in my office and demands it, which I could hope could happen, but I‘m not banking on it,” Ruff said. Originally thought to be battling an upper-body injury, Erik Cole was a healthy scratch on Monday. “That was just my decision,” Ruff said. “I don’t think since he’s come back from injury his play has been where I needed it to be.”

OVERTIME

1. Lehtonen had gone 0-4 with a 4.58 goals-against average in the postseason prior to Monday’s stellar performance.

2. The Ducks have gone 0-for-8 on the power play over the last two games after scoring twice on five opportunities in the series opener.

3. Dallas’ last playoff shutout also came against Anaheim, as Marty Turco accomplished the feat on April 10, 2008.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Stars 2