Preview: Ducks at Stars

The offensively challenged Anaheim Ducks attempt to break out of their season-long funk when they continue their five-game road trip against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Anaheim has totaled one goal in losing the first three contests on its trek and was blanked for the second straight game Monday, when it dropped a 1-0 overtime decision in Chicago.

The Ducks have been shut out five times in their first eight games and have scored more than one goal just once. Dallas looks to bounce back from a 6-2 loss to Florida on Saturday in the opener of its four-game homestand. The setback ended the Stars’ five-game winning streak during which they allowed more than two goals on only one occasion. Anaheim won both of its visits to Dallas last season while losing its lone home contest in the three-game series.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket, FSN San Diego (Anaheim), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (1-5-2): Anaheim, which was shut out only four times last season, has scored a total of six goals in its eight games — four of which came in its lone victory. Captain Ryan Getzlaf and five-time 30-goal scorer Corey Perry have yet to tally, recording just one assist apiece. Andrew Cogliano, who has appeared in 630 consecutive games since making his NHL debut Oct. 4, 2007, on Tuesday will surpass Andy Hebenton (1955-64) for the second-longest streak to begin a career.

ABOUT THE STARS (6-2-0): Dallas’ dynamic duo of captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin has been a big reason for the club’s fast start. Benn, the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner, has recorded a league-leading eight goals and four assists despite undergoing hip surgery during the offseason, while Seguin has netted four tallies and set up eight others. The pair is tied with Boston’s David Krejci and Chicago’s Patrick Kane with an NHL-high 12 points, while Benn is even with Patrice Bergeron of the Bruins with a league-best four power-play goals.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim enters Tuesday with a goalless drought of 128 minutes, 36 seconds.

2. Dallas D Jason Demers will finish serving his two-game suspension for elbowing Pittsburgh’s Nick Bonino.

3. Ducks C Chris Wagner, who was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League earlier in the day, was in the lineup Monday but was kept off the scoresheet for the 11th time in as many NHL games.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Ducks 2