Gibson, Ducks shut down Stars

DALLAS -- Big performances from three players led to the Anaheim Ducks’ fifth win in six games Sunday night.

Center Ryan Getzlaf and right winger Corey Perry each contributed a goal and an assist, and goaltender John Gibson stopped 39 of 40 shots as the Ducks battled for a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars.

“We want to play 60 minutes, but there’s another good team on the other side that we’re playing,” Ducks defenseman Clayton Stoner said. “As much as we’d like to dominate all 60 minutes, they’re a good team. They played well in the second (period). Sure, we were on our heels, but I thought we responded well in the third.”

The Ducks (40-17-7) also got a goal from Stoner, the game-winner early in the third.

Dallas (27-26-10) got its lone goal from right winger Patrick Eaves late in the second while on the power play. The Stars’ winless streak reached six games (0-4-2).

“They hung around and waited for that one big mistake we made, and they put it in the back of our net,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “That was the part that hurt. We turned the puck over in the middle of the ice, and it ended up in the back of our net.”

The one down side for the Ducks was losing right winger Tim Jackman, who left the ice with a lower-body injury early in the game.

“He’s day-to-day right now,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “We’ll see. We’ll evaluate him more when we get home.”

Anaheim struck first when Perry scored his 27th of the season, finishing a pass from left winger Jiri Sekac off the rush with 2:14 remaining in the first period. Sekac finished serving a hooking penalty seconds earlier. He collected the puck right out of the box, dashed up the left side and fed a streaking Perry, whose shot from near the far post went top shelf.

Gibson made two huge stops early in the second when he turned away Dallas rookie left winger Curtis McKenzie and left winger Vernon Fiddler, denying Fiddler with a diving glove save after turning away McKenzie’s attempt a second earlier.

“(The Ducks) did a good job,” Fiddler said. “They didn’t give any odd-man rushes up or breakaways. They collapsed in their zone. They take a lot away.”

The Stars tied it when Eaves scored his seventh of the season off a rebound with 2:09 remaining before the second intermission. Dallas outshot Anaheim 17-3 in the second period.

“I think teams are going to make a push,” Gibson said. “Anybody can do that in the league, but it’s just how you handle it, and I thought we handled it well.”

Anaheim regained its lead early in the third when Stoner scored his first of the season on a slap shot from the left point that got through Stars backup goaltender Jhonas Enroth. Stoner’s goal, which was unassisted, came as his blast from the left side, an attempt that initially appeared to be turned away by Enroth, trickled over the line after traveling through the five-hole.

“He’s been working on that one,” Getzlaf said of Stoner’s goal. “He got angry from his (second-period) fight, and then he just powered one through. Goalie had no chance.”

Getzlaf’s 20th goal of the season with 5:51 remaining in regulation iced the win for the Ducks. Perry sprung a streaking Getzlaf on the breakaway, and the Anaheim captain finished with a wrist shot over Enroth’s glove to make it 3-1.

Enroth stopped 19 of 22 shots for Dallas before leaving the ice for an extra skater with two minutes remaining.

NOTES: The Stars traded LW Erik Cole to the Detroit Red Wings about 30 minutes before the game. Dallas received D Mattias Backman and C Mattias Janmark. ... Anaheim lost RW Tim Jackman to a lower-body injury 3:46 into the game. Jackman collided with Stars RW Ales Hemsky near the Anaheim blue line and fell to the ice. Jackman was then helped off the ice and to the dressing room. He did not return to the game. ... The Ducks lost another player to injury with 7:38 remaining when C Andrew Cogliano had to be helped off the ice after taking an elbow to the face. However, Cogliano later returned to action. ... The Ducks scratched LW Rene Bourque, D Eric Brewer and LW Tomas Fleischmann. ... Ducks C Nate Thompson was back after missing the previous two games with a lower-body injury. Thompson centered the fourth line. ... Stars RW Patrick Eaves returned after missing seven games with a concussion.