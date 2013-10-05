Preview: Ducks at Wild

While a rival coach’s outburst received much of the fanfare, the Anaheim Ducks’ woeful performance in their season opener can not be ignored. Fresh off a 6-1 thrashing, the visiting Ducks look to rebound on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild. Although Bruce Boudreau dismissed Hall-of-Famer Patrick Roy’s animated antics as “bush league,” Anaheim’s coach had little praise for his own team as Jakob Silfverberg’s goal in the waning moments was all that prevented a shutout.

Minnesota put forth a far better effort in its season opener but still skated away without a win. The Wild suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to Los Angeles on Thursday, snapping a string of 11 consecutive victories in home openers. Matt Cooke was credited with a controversial goal to open the scoring, but was unable to convert with Jonathan Quick out of position in the final minute of regulation.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (0-1-0): Future Hall-of-Famer Teemu Selanne will be a spectator on Saturday, serving as a healthy scratch in the opener of a back-to-back set this weekend. Boudreau plans to play the 43-year-old in Sunday’s tilt against Winnipeg - the city that Selanne first called home when he began his NHL career. “Winnipeg might be a pretty big night for him,” Boudreau said of Selanne, who will retire at the end of the season - his 22nd in the league. “They love him there and rightfully so. They should love him.”

ABOUT THE WILD (0-0-1): Mikael Granlund notched a pair of assists in the season opener, accounting for his first career multi-point game. “He’s maturing in a lot of ways,” Minnesota coach Mike Yeo told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Speaking of promising youngsters, defenseman Matt Dumba - the seventh overall pick of the 2012 draft - is expected to make his NHL debut on Saturday after watching Clayton Stoner get the call against the rugged Kings.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim outscored Minnesota by an 8-4 margin en route to winning all three meetings last season.

2. Saturday’s contest marks the 17th all-time meeting on NHL ice between Minnesota captain Mikko Koivu and his brother Saku (Anaheim).

3. Minnesota G Niklas Backstrom, who stopped 16-of-18 shots in the opener, has been tabbed to start on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Wild 2