Preview: Ducks at Wild

The Minnesota Wild have been running roughshod over their opponents of late to elevate themselves into the top wild-card position in the Western Conference. After posting a sterling 17-3-2 mark in their last 22 contests, the Wild face a potential first-round opponent on Friday when they host the Pacific Division-leading Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim has dropped three in a row in regulation, but has won both meetings with Minnesota this season and five straight at Xcel Energy Center dating to Feb. 18, 2011.

The Wild fell to 1-7-1 in their last nine encounters with the Ducks after Anaheim skated to a 2-1 home win on Oct. 17 and a 5-4 road triumph on Dec. 5. Captain Ryan Getzlaf notched an assist in the latter meeting but did score the fastest two goals to begin a game in franchise history when he tallied twice in the opening 2:51 of a 6-3 setback to Calgary on Wednesday. The Ducks look to right the ship against Devan Dubnyk, who improved to 19-4-1 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .937 save percentage while making 26 consecutive starts.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports West (Anaheim), Fox Sports North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (42-20-7): Matt Beleskey is expected to return on Friday after missing 12 games with an injured right shoulder. The 26-year-old hasn’t played since Feb. 15, but has recorded a career-high 21 goals - including the game-winning tally midway into the third period in the last meeting with Minnesota. The goal was just Beleskey’s second in 14 career encounters with the Wild.

ABOUT THE WILD (37-23-7): Thomas Vanek recorded his 50th career multi-goal performance by tallying twice in a 6-2 rout of New Jersey on Tuesday and has scored in back-to-back contests for the first time since March 27-29, 2014, while playing with Montreal. Chris Stewart has adjusted nicely to his new surroundings since joining Minnesota at the trade deadline, scoring in back-to-back games and amassing four points in five contests. “I think that’s Stewart’s best game that’s he’s played with us,” coach Mike Yeo said after Stewart recorded a goal and an assist versus the Devils.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim C Ryan Kesler collected two goals and an assist in the recent meeting with Minnesota and has tallied 24 times in his career versus the Wild.

2. The Wild’s 81 points are the most they’ve recorded through 67 games in franchise history.

3. The Ducks have yielded 17 more goals than they’ve scored in the second period.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Ducks 2