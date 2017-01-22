Suter pushes Wild past Ducks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- On his 32nd birthday, Minnesota defenseman Ryan Suter led a celebration with 18,000 of his closest friends Saturday night.

Suter set up the tying goal and scoring the game-winner less than a minute later as the Wild rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

With the Wild trailing by a goal in the waning minutes of the third period, Suter's cross-ice pass was redirected by Erik Haula past Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier to tie the score. Just 36 seconds later, Suter's seeing-eye shot from below the goal line banked off Bernier's pad and into the net.

"That was fun," Suter said. "It was loud, the crowd was into it, it was a lot of fun. It was a good ending to a great day."

Haula and Jason Zucker each had two goals -- Zucker's second coming on a late breakaway -- and Devan Dubnyk had 26 saves for the Wild (30-10-5) in the meeting of the Western Conference's two division leaders. It was Minnesota's second win over Anaheim in the past two weeks.

"We wanted to shoot pucks for sure," Haula said. "Whenever you get a cold goalie then you want to shoot pucks and go to the net."

Stefan Noesen, Cam Fowler and Corey Perry scored for the Ducks, who dealt with an early deficit and the loss of their starting goaltender.

Bernier took the loss in goal for the Ducks, stopping 16 of the 20 shots he faced after coming into the game late in the first period.

John Gibson started in goal and stopped four of the five shots he faced before an injury forced him from the game.

"He's mobile, but he's got an upper-body injury that took him out the game," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. "Obviously, anytime a player leaves a game it's pretty serious. ... He just felt he couldn't play. It's a simple as that."

The Ducks (26-14-9) have now gone 5-2-1 in their last eight games, with both regulation losses against the Wild.

Minnesota got the large crowd involved early, when Haula scored on just the second shot of the game.

Skating up the left side of the ice, Haula blasted a slap shot from the top of the left circle. With Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen blocking his view, Gibson likely didn't see the puck before it hit the back of the net.

After a fight between Ducks left winger Nick Ritchie and Wild center Kurtis Gabriel, Ritchie left the game briefly with a cut hand.

Anaheim tied the score on the next shift, when Dubnyk stopped a long-range shot by Fowler but saw the rebound bounce right to Noesen at the left of the net for a tap-in.

It was just the second goal of the season for Noesen, who was recalled from the Ducks' minor league team earlier in the week.

Fowler gave the Ducks the lead with just over six minutes to play in the first period, scoring on a short-handed breakaway after a Minnesota turnover at the blue line. Fowler made a quick move with his stick and tucked the puck between Dubnyk's knees for his 10th goal of the season.

"I don't want to say that we threw it away, but we certainly didn't make things easy on ourselves with some of the mistakes in the third period," Fowler said after the game.

A short time later, with the Ducks killing a penalty, Gibson stopped a shot by Wild captain Mikko Koivu that hit the goalie in the upper chest. He dropped to the ice after the whistle and left the game after being attended to by a trainer.

Gibson did not return with an upper-body injury and was replaced by Bernier.

Perry scored on a power play early in the second period to give Anaheim a 3-1 lead, tapping in a loose puck in the crease after a Ryan Getzlaf pass from the left corner.

Zucker answered for Minnesota after a Vatanen giveaway at the blue line. Zucker came in alone on Bernier, shrugging off a slash from Vatanen and beating the goalie with a wrist shot for a 3-2 Anaheim lead after 40 minutes.

"Outstanding," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said after Zucker's second breakaway goal of the game. "When he's moving his legs he's a very, very dangerous player."

NOTES: The Wild recalled F Kurtis Gabriel from Iowa of the American Hockey League. Gabriel had played in 11 games for the Wild this season, recording one assist and 24 penalty minutes. He was inserted into the Minnesota lineup for Saturday's game, and the team scratched C Tyler Graovac. ... Ducks RW Jakob Silfverberg did not travel with the team to Minnesota. He sustained an upper-body injury late in Anaheim's 2-1 win over Colorado on Thursday. Saturday's game was the first one Silfverberg has missed this season. ... Wild D Ryan Suter turned 32 on Saturday. ... Outdoor hockey games in a riverside park in Stillwater, Minn., were the centerpiece of the 11th annual Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday. The game started an hour later than normal to accommodate more than 14 consecutive hours of hockey coverage on TV statewide. ... Anaheim concludes its two-game road trip on Monday versus the Jets in Winnipeg. The Wild will play back-to-back home games for the only time this season, hosting the Nashville Predators on Sunday.