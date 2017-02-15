Gibson backstops Ducks to win versus Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Anaheim goaltender John Gibson took his team on his shoulders Tuesday and sent the Ducks home on a positive note with a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Gibson stopped 37 shots as Minnesota peppered the Ducks net in all three periods, but was shut out at home for the second time this season. Joseph Cramarossa scored for the Ducks (30-18-10) while Gibson recorded his fourth shutout of the season.

The Wild (37-13-6) won their previous two meetings of the season versus Anaheim, but fell behind early and were frustrated by Gibson throughout. Minnesota failed to score on five power plays, coming within an inch of scoring when a long-range slap shot by defenseman Christian Folin hit the inside of the right post, sailed through the crease and to the side boards.

"They had a lot of momentum and they had the puck a lot," said Ducks coach Randy Carlyle, sarcastically noting that the Wild went without a penalty in the game. "They had the enjoyment and the luxury of five straight power plays. I guess they didn't do one thing wrong out there on the ice tonight. I guess we have to live with that."

Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves.

The Ducks took a lead less than five minutes into the game when Cramarossa went hard to the net and was rewarded. Streaking down the right side, Corey Perry took a sharp angle shot that Dubnyk stopped, but produced a rebound he couldn't control. Cramarossa, who'd gotten to the top of the crease, slapped the loose puck home before the goalie could react. It was Cramarossa's first goal in more than a month.

"It just hit my pad and dropped and their guy whacked it before I had a chance to adjust to it," Dubnyk said. "Obviously, don't like to leave rebounds there. It was in the net pretty fast and that's my job to try tidy up rebounds. But that's why you throw the puck at the net from bad angles."

Minnesota had two power plays and outshot Anaheim 13-8 in the opening period, but could not solve Gibson.

The Wild got two more power plays in the second period, and were thoroughly dominant throughout, outshooting the Ducks 16-4. But Gibson repeatedly thwarted the Minnesota scoring chances.

"You could tell very early on, or I could -- maybe I know him a little bit -- but he was really on his game and it was going to take something special to beat him. But we couldn't find that," said Wild coach Bruce Boudreau, who coached Gibson in Anaheim last season. "I think if we had got one then, they looked very tired, that then they may have sagged. But as long as they had the lead, they were going to be strong for them, and they were, especially in the last 10 minutes."

It was the first shutout in more than a month for Gibson, who blanked Dallas on Jan. 10, and the win allowed Anaheim to close its six-game road trip with a 2-3-1 mark.

"You're just battling in there, like I said. If you worry about the end result, it's not going to get you very far," Gibson said. "We knew it was a big game. It wasn't the road trip we wanted and we knew if we could end on a good note it would kind of build confidence and salvage the trip."

Anaheim lost top-line left winger Antoine Vermette with 12:27 to play in the third period after he was ejected for slashing linesman Shandor Alphonso.

"I think it was pretty innocent," Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said. "I understand what the referee's calling and we can't have that in a game. But it was a pretty light tap on the leg. He was a little frustrated."

NOTES: The Wild assigned F Tyler Graovac to Iowa of the American Hockey League after he cleared waivers. In 45 games with the NHL club this season, he has six goals. With his 6-foot-5 frame, there was some thought that he might be claimed by another team this close to the trade deadline but instead headed back to the minors. ... Ducks RW Jared Boll was a healthy scratch for the fourth time in Anaheim's last seven games. He has two assists in 38 games this season. ... Minnesota, which is in the midst of a franchise-record eight-game homestand, hosts the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Anaheim, which wrapped up a six-game trip Tuesday, hosts the Florida Panthers on Friday. ... There was some speculation that Ducks D Sami Vatanen could return to the lineup after missing the previous four games with a lower-body injury, but he was scratched again.