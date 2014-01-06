Preview: Flames at Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche continue their seven-game homestand Monday, when they host the offensively challenged Calgary Flames. Colorado has earned seven of a possible eight points during the home stretch, beginning it with an overtime loss to Winnipeg before reeling off three straight wins. Nathan MacKinnon, the first overall pick in last June’s draft, registered his first career two-goal performance as the Avalanche scored the first four before holding on for a 4-3 triumph over San Jose on Saturday.

MacKinnon registered more goals in a span of just over 10 1/2 minutes against the Sharks than Calgary has in its last four games. After kicking off their five-game homestand with a 4-3 shootout victory over St. Louis, the Flames were shut out three times in losing their next four contests - with rookie Sean Monahan’s goal against Philadelphia on Dec. 31 the team’s lone tally during the skid. Colorado looks to complete a season sweep after posting 4-2 and 3-2 victories in the first two meetings between the clubs.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (14-21-6): Despite its offensive struggles, Calgary has played well defensively of late, allowing a total of 10 goals during the four-game losing streak - including a pair of empty-netters. Karri Ramo, who is expected to start on Monday after making 27 saves in Friday’s 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay, knows he just needs to play his game and not worry about the team’s lack of scoring. “You just have to try to be as normal as you can be,” the Finn told the team’s website. “That’s our job, to keep it tight and try not to allow goals at the start of the game.”

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (26-11-4): Jamie McGinn enters Monday’s match with a three-game goal-scoring streak and defenseman Erik Johnson is on a run of four straight contests with a point. Johnson has scored five of his seven goals this season over his last 10 games. Colorado has earned 56 points at the halfway mark, falling three shy of the franchise record set in 2000-01, when the club was 26-8-7 after 41 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary has lost eight of its last nine contests (1-6-2) and four straight on the road (0-2-2).

2. The Avalanche are riding a seven-game point streak at home (5-0-2).

3. Ramo is winless in his last four starts while G Reto Berra has posted one victory in his last six decisions.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Flames 1