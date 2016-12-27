Preview: Flames at Avalanche

(Updated: minor edit - General Info)

The Calgary Flames have won eight of 11 to put themselves within five points of the Pacific Division penthouse while the Colorado Avalanche have dropped eight straight (0-7-1) at Pepsi Center to make themselves comfortable in the cellar of the Central Division. The Flames look to continue their strong play on the road Tuesday when they return from their Christmas break to face the sputtering Avalanche.

Captain Mark Giordano scored twice in Friday's 4-1 triumph versus Vancouver to increase his goal total to four in the last nine games. "We had the streak and then we had a little bit of a lull here," the 33-year-old Giordano told NHL.com, referencing the team's 1-3-0 mark after a six-game winning streak. "I felt like we haven't played our best the last few games. (Friday) I thought we were solid throughout 60 minutes. You play like that and you're going to come out on the right end a lot of nights." The 33-year-old Giordano collected two goals and an assist last season versus Colorado, which won two of the three meetings. The Avalanche snapped a five-game skid and posted just their third win in 15 outings with a 2-1 overtime victory at Chicago on Friday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (18-16-2): Mikael Backlund has picked up his offense after limping out to a slow start on the heels of a career-high 21-goal, 47-point performance last season. The 27-year-old Swede recorded a goal and two assists for the second time in six games on Friday and has 12 points (two goals 10 assists) in 19 career meetings with Colorado. Backlund's 19 points are three shy of team leader Gaudreau, who has been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back outings following an eight-game point streak (three goals, nine assists).

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (12-20-1): With Semyon Varlamov laboring due to a groin injury, Calvin Pickard secured his first win in over two weeks after turning aside 38 shots in a stellar effort versus the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old Pickard hasn't fared well at home with a 1-4-1 mark and a 2.93 goals-against average at Pepsi Center, but did stop all 15 shots he faced in his lone appearance - albeit in relief - versus Calgary. Nathan MacKinnon has recorded four goals and as many assists in seven career encounters against the Flames and comes in with momentum after scoring 25 seconds into overtime versus Chicago.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary D Dougie Hamilton has four goals and four assists in his last nine games.

2. Colorado C Matt Duchene, who has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last three contests, is one point shy of 400 for his career.

3. Flames C Sean Monahan has recorded 10 of his 20 points in December.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Avalanche 1