Varlamov, Tanguay carry Avs past Flames

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche’s playoff hopes are still alive after another game-stealing night from goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

Varlamov made 29 saves, left winger Alex Tanguay had a goal and an assist and the Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday night.

Centers Ryan O‘Reilly and John Mitchell also had goals and defenseman Tyson Barrie had two assists for the Avalanche, who picked up two important points.

“If we don’t keep winning, we’re not going to give ourselves a chance,” Tanguay said. “Yes, we’d like to have some help from other teams, but we have to do what we have to do in order to give ourselves that chance.”

Right winger David Jones and center Lance Bouma had a goal and an assist each for the Flames, who lost in regulation for the first time in March.

Goalie Karri Ramo stopped 23 shots and center Mikael Backlund had two assists for the Flames.

“They were better than us in the second period and that’s when they took over the game and created momentum,” Backlund said.

The chaotic playoff race in the Western Conference remains tight. The Vancouver Canucks jumped Calgary into second in the Pacific Division and the Los Angeles Kings’ loss to the Nashville Predators cost it a chance to also move ahead of the Flames.

Calgary, with 81 points, is one ahead of the Winnipeg, which is in the second wild-card slot after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Colorado is five points back with 13 games left and got two important points against a team it’s chasing.

Colorado was 10 points out of the last playoff spot on March 3 but has cut that in half.

“We always believed in ourselves,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “It goes with the mindset how focused you are and it’s been very good for us.”

Varlamov is a big reason for Colorado’s late playoff push. He has a .968 save percentage while allowing just five goals in his last five games - all wins. He came up big in the third period when the Flames were swarming for the tying goal.

“At the end, they made a little push, but Varly played great when he had to,” Tanguay said. “It’s a big one for us.”

Tanguay got the Avalanche started with a power-play goal at 9:40 of the second period. He had the puck down low and snuck it into the short side with a shot that went off Ramo for his 19th goal of the season.

“He was off his angle, (so) why not?” Tanguay said. “I just tried it and fortunately for us it found the back of the net.”

Just 1:47 later, Tanguay fed O‘Reilly, who roofed a shot over Ramo’s left shoulder for his 11th goal of the season.

The game got tight in the third period after three goals in a span of 1:54. Jones made it 2-1 when Backlund’s pass to the front of the net went off his skate at 3:54 for his 12th goal of the season.

“It went off my skate, but I think it’s legal as long as you’re stopping and not a kicking motion,” Jones said. “They want more goals, so they let that slide. I thought it was going to count, but you never know.”

Mitchell answered 28 seconds later with his eighth goal of the season.

Bouma got Calgary within 3-2 when his wrister from the slot went off the crossbar and in at 5:48. It was his 13th goal of the season.

Ramo came off for an extra skater with 1:28 left. The Flames had one good chance in the closing seconds, but Varlamov made a save on Bouma to preserve the win.

“That was a mess in front of the net,” Varlamov said.

NOTES: Colorado RW Jarome Iginla played in his 1,379th game, which ranks 40th in NHL history. He passed Avalanche vice president and Hall of Famer Joe Sakic. ... Calgary C Paul Byron missed his 11th straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Avalanche D Erik Johnson, who had knee surgery on Jan. 26, has been skating daily and could return to the lineup in the next two weeks. He was projected to miss 3-8 weeks with the injury. He has been sidelined for 21 games. ... Flames LW Mason Raymond played in his 500th career game.