Flames shut out Avalanche

DENVER - Josh Jooris used hard work to get back into the Calgary Flames’ lineup. His standout game might keep him in there.

Jooris had a goal and an assist in his first action in five games, goaltender Karri Ramo had 26 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Flames beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 on Saturday night.

Centers Mikael Backlund and Matt Stajan and defenseman Dougie Hamilton also had goals for Calgary (18-18-2).

Jooris had been a healthy scratch for four games and 10 in the last 13 but coach Bob Hartley put the right winger in against Colorado. He responded with his first multi-point game of the season.

“Every day at practice I‘m watching him, he’s got a great attitude, he’s working hard, he’s stayed in shape and look at the game he gave us,” Hartley said. “That’s the kind of game Josh Jooris can play very well in. He played with lots of energy, was on the puck, gave us a big goal.”

Ramo recorded his fifth career shutout and also helped deny former Flames star Jarome Iginla from making history. Iginla needs one goal to become the 19th player in NHL history to score 600, and he failed to reach the mark for the third straight game.

Related Coverage Preview: Flames at Avalanche

He said he has talked with the team about his chase not becoming a distraction but it didn’t help. Left winger Alex Tanguay gave up a scoring chance early in the game to try and set up Iginla but Calgary broke it up.

“I guess we focused more on seeing Iggy score that 600th instead of playing our game,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “We had a few good chances and we tried to pass the puck to him instead of bringing it to the net.”

He had a good scoring chance on Colorado’s second power play but his only shot was blocked with 57 seconds left in the first period, and Ramo made a pad save on another shot early in the third.

Iginla said he is more concerned about winning than No. 600.

“It’s about winning games and that can happen along the way,” he said. “That’s what our focus has got to be. It’d be nice to get it over with so that it’s not a distraction.”

The Avalanche (18-18-3) continue to struggle at home this season, where they are 6-9-3.

The Flames are last in the NHL on the power play but scored on the second of their three chances in the first period when Hamilton beat goaltender Semyon Varlamov at 7:57. It was his fifth goal of the season.

The Flames blew open the game with three goals in a span of 4:49 of the second period.

Jooris got the first goal when he got his blade on defenseman Mark Giordano’s shot from the point at 8:18. It was his third of the season.

“To be able to contribute like that, come back in the lineup, is extra special,” Jooris said.

Stajan got his third of the season when he tipped defenseman Dennis Wideman’s shot past Varlamov at 10:47. Backlund made it 4-0 when he knocked in his own rebound at 13:07 for his fifth of the season.

Calvin Pickard replaced Varlamov, who finished with 15 saves.

Ramo needed to make one save in the third period to earn the shutout.

“They’re always nice but it’s something that shows your team played really well,” Ramo said of the shutout. “Main thing is always to win the game but these are nice and it’s good to get the one out of the way.”

Flames right winger Jiri Hudler didn’t play in the third period because of a lower-body injury. Hartley said he will be evaluated Sunday in Calgary.

NOTES: Calgary D Deryk Engelland did not play after taking a puck to the face against Los Angeles on Thursday. Engelland wore a visor at Saturday’s morning skate but was out of the lineup in favor of D Ladislav Smid. ... Avalanche D Tyson Barrie was back after missing Thursday’s overtime loss to Chicago with the flu. Nate Guenin was scratched for the fourth time in the last five games. ... Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau entered Saturday with five goals in his previous four games. ... Colorado RW Jarome Iginla played his first 15-plus seasons with Calgary and scored 525 goals with the Flames.