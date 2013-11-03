Preview: Flames at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks host the Calgary Flames on Sunday riding a three-game winning streak and boasting a 5-1-2 record at home. Calgary has not been as fortunate of late, losing its last two at home before beginning a four-game stretch on the road, where it is 2-4-1. Beginning the trip against the defending Stanley Cup champions is no easy task for the Flames, who still have not decided on a starting goaltender.

Joey MacDonald started Calgary’s last game but has allowed at least three goals in each of his last three starts - all losses - while Karri Ramo is 2-3-1 with a 3.49 goals-against average and .888 save percentage. The Flames will need better goaltending from either MacDonald or Ramo to stand a chance against a Blackhawks offense that has produced 50 goals. Chicago has scored at least five times in each of its last three games and has not been held to fewer than three goals since Oct. 17.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), CSN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (5-6-2): Jiri Hudler leads the team with 10 assists and 15 points, while Sean Monahan has a team-high seven goals as part of 11 points. Monahan, who scored his seventh goal of the season against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, is second among rookies in tallies. Calgary has won once in five games since losing captain and top-scoring defenseman Mark Giordano to a broken foot.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (9-2-3): Captain Jonathan Toews leads the team with 13 points, while defenseman Duncan Keith has a team-high nine assists. Corey Crawford improved to 8-2-2 after stopping 26 shots in a victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday and has a .920 save percentage. Chicago is second in the league with 33.9 shots per game while limiting opponents to a sixth-best 27.0 shots.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary is 0-9-1 in its last 10 regular-season visits to Chicago.

2. Chicago has the worst home penalty-killing in the league, allowing eight goals on 26 power-play chances at United Center.

3. Blackhawks F Patrick Kane has 24 points in 22 career games against the Flames.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Flames 1