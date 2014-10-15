Preview: Flames at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have plenty of time to rest during a 10-game October schedule and should be full of energy for several reasons when the Calgary Flames pay them a visit on Wednesday. The Blackhawks have had three days off since trouncing Buffalo 6-2 and will be ready for Calgary, which beat them twice and lost by a goal in three meetings last season. The Flames have won two of the first three contests on their six-game road trip, including a 3-2 shootout victory over Nashville on Tuesday.

Calgary center Jiri Hudler, who returned against Nashville after missing a game with the flu, has recorded 28 career points versus Chicago – his most against any team. Reigning Norris Trophy winner Duncan Keith has notched two goals and an assist while averaging 28:32 of ice time for the Blackhawks, who do not play back-to-back games until Oct. 25-26. “We’ve got a light schedule in October, and I think that’s going to help us get in gear across the board,” coach Joel Quenneville told the Chicago Sun Times.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (2-2-0): Captain Mark Giordano leads the team with five points and fellow defenseman TJ Brodie has contributed four through the first week of the season. Joe Colborne also has been a factor with four assists, and he delivered the only goal in Tuesday’s shootout with a nifty move. Karri Ramo has recorded both of his team’s victories in net while newcomer Jonas Hiller surrendered eight goals in a pair of games, but Calgary’s penalty kill has not helped in the early season – going 8-for-13.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (2-0-0): Forwards Patrick Sharp, Patrick Kane and Brandon Saad joined Keith with three points in the first two games as Chicago has posted eight goals – two on the power play. The Blackhawks have received six points from its defensemen thus far, while Corey Crawford has surrendered four goals on 57 shots. Defenseman Michal Roszival (upper body) has practiced with the team and could return to the lineup as early as Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. Kane has registered 15 goals – four last season -- and 14 assists in 25 career games against Calgary.

2. Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau, who scored in his only game last season, has managed one shot on goal in the first four contests of 2014-15.

3. Chicago lost only seven games in regulation at home last season, tied for fewest in the league.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Flames 2