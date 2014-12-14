Preview: Flames at Blackhawks

The Calgary Flames look to snap out of a scoring slump and salvage something out of a four-game road trip when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The Flames have scored seven times while registering 140 shots on goal during a four-game losing streak and face the red-hot Blackhawks, who have won eight of their last nine games. “Every team goes through some adversity,” Flames left wing Curtis Glencross told reporters, “and we’re going to have to just dig our way out of it here.”

Chicago had won eight straight until coughing up a third-period lead in a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday. “Sometimes maybe you think you’re a little bit better than you really are,” Chicago right wing Patrick Kane told the Chicago Tribune. “This is definitely a wakeup call.” The good news for the Blackhawks is captain Jonathan Toews did not miss a game after being checked face first into the boards against Boston on Thursday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHL Network, CITY (Calgary), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE FLAMES (17-12-2): Captain Mark Giodano and Johnny Gaudreau have both scored two goals and three others have notched one apiece during the offensive drought, which has come after an 8-2-0 stretch. Giordano, who leads the team with 30 points, told reporters the Flames just have to stick with it because they are creating plenty of chances. Jiri Hudler is tied with Sean Monahan with a team-high 11 goals while contributing 13 points in the last 10 contests and Gaudreau has seven points in seven games.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (20-9-1): Chicago gave up 41 shots on goal for the third time in six games and lost for the first time during that span Saturday as the Islanders scored twice within 51 seconds in the third. Scott Darling made his fourth straight game in net in place of injured Corey Crawford, who is skating with the team and could return soon. Kane has scored in two straight games and boasts 10 goals in his last 14 contests to take over the team lead with 28 points – five better than Toews and Kris Versteeg.

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split a pair of games this season, with each winning a one-goal game on the road.

2. Calgary D Kris Russell leads the league with 89 blocks and the Flames have an NHL-best 563 overall.

3. Chicago D Duncan Keith, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, owns a plus-9 rating over his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Flames 2