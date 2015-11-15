Preview: Flames at Blackhawks

The Calgary Flames attempt to earn a split of their four-game road trip when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. After beginning the trek with a pair of losses in the Sunshine State, Calgary posted a 3-2 overtime triumph at Washington on Friday.

Sean Monahan scored his second goal of the game in the extra session, giving him four tallies in as many contests. Chicago is coming off a rare road victory — a 4-2 triumph at St. Louis on Saturday in which Artem Anisimov scored a goal and set up another. The Blackhawks had lost five straight away from home after edging the New York Islanders on Oct. 9 in their first road game of the season. Patrick Kane continued his torrid pace, netting a power-play tally to extend his goal-scoring streak to six games and his point run to 12 contests.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Calgary), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE FLAMES (6-11-1): Monahan, who is in his third season, has become quite the clutch goal-scorer. Friday’s overtime tally was the fifth of his brief career, putting him within one of Jarome Iginla’s franchise record. The team leader in goals with six, Monahan is tied for second in club history in OT goals with Theo Fleury.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (9-7-1): Kane has collected nine goals and 11 assists during his point streak. He shares the league lead in goals (12) with Dallas captain Jamie Benn and points (26) with Tyler Seguin of the Stars. Kane has been kept off the scoresheet in just two of Chicago’s 17 games and has posted seven multipoint performances on the season.

OVERTIME

1. Blackhawks D Duncan Keith returned to the lineup Saturday after missing 10 games with a knee injury and notched an assist.

2. Calgary rookie C Sam Bennett has collected four goals and six assists over his last nine games after notching just one assist in his first eight contests.

3. Chicago D Michael Rozsival (ankle) blocked a shot and registered a hit in 13:20 of ice time in his season debut Saturday.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 6, Flames 2