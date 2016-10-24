Preview: Flames at Blackhawks

Since opening the season with a home loss, the Chicago Blackhawks have run off three consecutive victories at the United Center and hope to extend their streak to four when the Calgary Flames pay a visit on Monday. Chicago dropped a 5-2 home decision to St. Louis in its first contest but quickly found its footing in its own building, posting triumphs over Nashville, Philadelphia and Toronto.

The Blackhawks rallied to record a 5-4 shootout victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday as Artem Anisimov and Richard Panik scored exactly one minute apart late in the third period to forge a tie before Artemi Panarin netted the decisive tally in the bonus format. Calgary is hitting the road for back-to-back contests in Chicago and St. Louis after completing a 1-2-0 homestand with a 6-4 loss to the Blues on Saturday. The Flames have earned just one of a possible four points away from Scotiabank Saddledome, falling in a shootout at Vancouver after suffering a regulation loss at Edmonton in their season opener. Two-time Blackhawk Kris Versteeg looks to remain hot when he faces his former team after scoring his first two goals as a Flame in Saturday's setback.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, Sportsnet, TVAS (Calgary), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE FLAMES (1-4-1): Troy Brouwer, who spent the first five seasons of his NHL career with Chicago, has gotten off to a good start with Calgary. The 31-year-old right wing, who is in his first season with the Flames after making stops in Washington and St. Louis, shares the team lead of three goals with former Blackhawks teammate Michael Frolik and is tied with three players for first on the club with four points. Brian Elliott likely will be in net searching for his first win with Calgary after going 0-3-0 with a 4.72 goals-against average and .839 save percentage in his initial three starts.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (3-3-0): Panik's game-tying goal on Saturday was his sixth tally of the season, giving him the league lead heading into Sunday's action. It also gave the 25-year-old Slovakian the same total he accumulated in 30 contests with Chicago last season. Marian Hossa returned to action against Toronto after missing one game with a lower-body injury he suffered versus Philadelphia on Tuesday in a contest in which he scored his 500th career goal.

OVERTIME

1. Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau has recorded just one goal and two assists in his first six games after registering team highs of 30 tallies and 78 points in 79 contests last season.

2. Chicago D Trevor van Riemsdyk is expected to be sidelined for a month with an upper-body injury.

3. Calgary ranks last in the league on the power play, going a dismal 1-for-25 (four percent) as it enters Monday scoreless in 22 consecutive opportunities.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 5, Flames 2