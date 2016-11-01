Preview: Flames at Blackhawks

While a certain Chicago-based baseball team won only one of three games at home in its current (World) series, the city's hockey team has been thriving in front of the home folks to begin the 2016-17 season. The Blackhawks look to improve upon their 4-1-1 mark at the United Center and avenge last week's 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary when the Flames pay a visit on Tuesday.

Artem Anisimov notched an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary on Oct. 24 and extended his career-high point streak to seven games (six goals, five assists) with a goal in a 3-0 victory over Los Angeles six nights later. Veteran forward Kris Versteeg has enjoyed many high points in the Windy City, with Stanley Cup titles in 2010 and 2015 highlighting his NHL journey. The 30-year-old Versteeg dealt the fans a deflating blow by scoring in the seventh round of the shootout in the teams' recent encounter. "I think Chicago will be champing at the bit to get those points back, so we'll have to be ready," Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SNF (Calgary), CSN-Chicago

ABOUT THE FLAMES (4-5-1): Mikael Backlund netted his first goal in his 10th game on Sunday in a 3-1 loss to Washington after recording a career-best 21 in 2015-16. The performance was Backlund's best of the young season, as he registered six shots and joined linemates Michael Frolik and rookie Matthew Tkachuk in keeping three-time Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin in check. Backlund's six points are one shy of team leader Johnny Gaudreau, who was held off the scoresheet versus Chicago and has just one goal in seven career meetings.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (5-3-1): Defenseman Gustav Forsling could return to the lineup on Tuesday after sustaining an upper-body injury against Calgary last week. "There's a good chance he can play tomorrow," coach Joel Quenneville told CSN Chicago on Monday. "He felt much better, looked good." Corey Crawford certainly looked good with 32 saves for his 20th career shutout on Sunday, and will be in net for another meeting with the Flames after falling for the sixth time in 10 career appearances (4-2-4) following his 29-save performance last week.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary C Sean Monahan is tied with Frolik with a team-best four goals and has that same total in 10 career meetings with Chicago.

2. The Blackhawks denied two man-advantage chances on Sunday after permitting 15 power-play goals in their previous eight contests.

3. Flames G Brian Elliott, who is expected to start on Tuesday, made 33 saves versus Chicago to ignite a three-game winning streak before yielding two goals on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Flames 1