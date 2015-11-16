Blackhawks 4, Flames 1

CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane continued his torrid point-scoring streak with a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks used a second-period offensive barrage to beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday.

Kane, Chicago’s star right wing, sparked the victory and goaltender Scott Darling made 25 saves as the Blackhawks won for the second time in as many days and for the third time in four games. The Flames, meanwhile, lost for the third times in four games.

Calgary built a 1-0 lead just less than four minutes into the second period when right winger David Jones pushed a shot under Darling, who made the start in net after Corey Crawford made 29 saves in the Blackhawks’ 4-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday night.

Jones’ goal came after the Flames showed little offensive spark in the first period, when they were outshot 10-4 by Chicago.

The Blackhawks responded by scoring three times in a span of just under two minutes in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. Trailing 1-0, Kane tallied a goal for the seventh straight game and extended his scoring streak to 13 games, finishing in front of the net with a shot that got past Flames goaltender Karri Ramo.

Right winger Marian Hossa followed up less than a minute later and scored his first goal since Oct. 17, to provide the Blackhawks with their first lead. Left winger Artemi Panarin finished off the scoring flurry with a goal at the 8:32 mark of the period to give the Blackhawks the two-goal advantage.

Kane, who leads the NHL in points, had an assist on the goal.

Chicago protected a two-goal lead throughout the third period although Calgary nearly trimmed the deficit when center Matt Stajan hit the crossbar and then the post with 3:57 remaining. Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews capped the scoring with an empty-net goal with 38 seconds remaining.

NOTES: Blackhawks LW Andrew Desjardins was a scratch, missing his second straight game. D David Rundblad and RW Viktor Tikhonov were also scratches for Chicago. ... Calgary D Ladislav Smid, RW Josh Jooris and LW Mason Raymond were all scratches for the Flames. ... Calgary LW Johnny Gaudreau appeared in his 100th career game. ... Following Sunday’s home date, the Blackhawks set off on their annual circus trip, playing their next six straight games on the road. The Blackhawks, who won’t play again at the United Center until Dec. 1 against Minnesota, are 2-5 this season away from home. Chicago snapped a five-game road losing streak on Saturday in St. Louis. ... The Flames finished their week-long, four-game road trip Sunday night in Chicago and return home to host New Jersey on Tuesday night.