Blackhawks rebound from rare loss, top Flames

CHICAGO -- After seeing their season-high eight-game winning streak snapped Saturday, the 2010 and 2013 Stanley Cup champs went back to their winning ways one night later.

Left winger Brandon Saad’s goal at 12:57 of the third period broke a 1-1 tie and wound up being the game-winner, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday at the United Center.

“It was a big win for us,” Chicago coach Joel Quennville said. “Dangerous game, dangerous opponent, tough stretch. (We) played the right way for most of the night and got rewarded in the end. Certainly, across the board, commend the guys for leaving it out there tonight.”

The Blackhawks lost 3-2 to the Islanders in New York on Saturday, but they bounced back Sunday upon the return to the United Center, improving to 21-9-1, including 10-3-1 at home. Calgary dropped to 17-13-2.

Saad’s goal, his seventh of the season, was classic Blackhawks hockey. In a perfectly executed give-and-go on a two-on-one charge to the net, center Jonathan Toews did the giving and Saad did the going, breaking a 1-1 tie.

”I think when you’re used to winning and know how to win, you come ready to play in the third,“ Saad said. ”We want to have a good full 60 (minutes), but it’s good to finish hard, too.

“We’ve been on the road a lot and we’ve had success, so definitely we have to bring that home and play well in front of our fans and keep the train rolling.”

Toews, the team captain, and defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson earned the assists on Saad’s goal.

Chicago goalie Antti Raanta stopped 23 shots for the win, improving his season record to 4-2-0. Calgary counterpart Jonas Hiller (9-9-1) stopped 26 of the Blackhawks’ 28 shots.

In the previous meeting between the teams on Oct. 15, Hiller stopped 49 of Chicago’s 50 shots as the Flames won 2-1.

Sunday marked Calgary’s fifth loss in six games.

“Right now we’re kind of in the stage where we’re in every game but we can’t hold on and we can’t grab it,” Calgary coach Bob Hartley said. “We have some young players, we made a few mistakes, and they made us pay for it. It’s too bad because I thought that we played a pretty good game.”

Calgary broke a goalless deadlock early in the second period.

Right winger Jiri Hudler scored his 12th goal of the season at 4:27 on a slap shot past Raanta. Left winger Johnny Gaudreau and defenseman T.J. Brodie earned assists on the play.

When Calgary defenseman Dennis Wideman was sent to the penalty box at 8:34 for holding Toews, the Blackhawks wasted little time in taking advantage.

Just nine seconds later, Blackhawks left winger Patrick Sharp scored his fourth goal of the season on the power play, pushing a wrist shot past Hiller, tying the game at 1-1. Toews and right winger Patrick Kane picked up assists.

All four of Sharp’s goals this season have been on the power play.

“(Chicago) came out and executed a bit better than us in the third (period),” Calgary defenseman Kris Russell said. “I thought we did a pretty good job, though. Other than that goal, I don’t think we gave them too many good opportunities.”

NOTES: The Blackhawks made two player moves Sunday. They traded F Jeremy Morin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for D Tim Erixon, who made his Chicago debut Sunday and played 10:43, taking just one shot that missed. D Klas Dahlbeck was also reassigned back to the team’s AHL affiliate in Rockford, Ill. ... Calgary coach Bob Hartley said D Ladislav Smid will be out for a while with an upper-body injury. ... Flames LW Brandon Bollig, acquired during the offseason from the Blackhawks, was a healthy scratch. ... Chicago G Corey Crawford likely will be out several more games with a lower-body injury. ... Chicago’s Duncan Keith is still the top vote-getter among defenseman for the All-Star Game, while Brent Seabrook is third. Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane and C Jonathan Toews are second and third in voting for forwards. ... On hand for the game, in matching Blackhawks jerseys with his son no less, was newly signed Chicago Cubs LHP Jon Lester. ... The attendance was 21,572.