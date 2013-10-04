Preview: Flames at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets open their first season in the Eastern Conference against an opponent from the West. The Blue Jackets host the Calgary Flames on Friday hoping a conference swap can help improve their playoff fortunes after missing the postseason by a tiebreaker last season. Columbus will need a strong, injury-free season from sniper Marian Gaborik and another quality campaign from goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to contend with powerhouses such as the Pittsburgh Penguins in the new eight-team Metropolitan Division.

The Flames lost their season opener to Washington in a shootout on Thursday after building a 3-0 lead in the first period. Calgary enters the campaign with plenty of questions, including who will be its first-line center and who will take over as starting goaltender now that Miikka Kiprusoff retired. Matt Stajan led all centers in ice-time on Thursday, while offseason addition Karri Ramo made his first NHL start since April 2009, suggesting the answers to those questions may be further away than the Flames are willing to admit.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN West (Calgary), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (0-0-1): Sean Monahan made his NHL debut on Thursday, assisting on the opening goal of the contest. Monahan, who was drafted fifth overall this year after recording 203 points in 185 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s, saw 11:40 of ice time. Defenseman Mark Giordano began his first campaign as team captain with two assists while playing a team-high 26:54.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (2012-13: 24-17-7, 4th Central): Bobrovsky won the Vezina Trophy last season after posting a 2.00 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in 37 starts. Gaborik, who recorded eight points in 12 games after joining Columbus at the trade deadline, has three 40-goal seasons in his career and has cracked the 30-goal plateau seven times. Vinny Prospal led the team in scoring last season with 30 points, but Columbus chose not to re-sign the veteran forward in the offseason.

OVERTIME

1. Ramo spent the last four seasons in the KHL. Backup G Joey MacDonald could start for the Flames on Friday.

2. Calgary plays its home opener on Sunday, when it hosts the rival Vancouver Canucks.

3. The Blue Jackets posted a strong 14-5-5 home record last season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Flames 1