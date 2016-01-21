Preview: Flames at Blue Jackets

The road has not been kind for the Calgary Flames and the start of their five-game road trip has only added to their misery. After dropping the first two contests of the trek to fall to 6-12-3 on the road and 1-3-1 in their last five overall, the Flames look to get back on track on Thursday when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We’ve put ourselves in a little bit of a hole,” said defenseman Kris Russell, who scored in Calgary’s 4-2 setback to New Jersey on Tuesday. “I believe in this team, I believe we can get out of it.” While the Flames are even with fellow Alberta representative Edmonton at the bottom of the Western Conference, Columbus holds the distinction of having the fewest points in the league. Sergei Bobrovsky received a rude greeting in his return from a 17-game absence due to a groin injury, yielding five goals in a 6-3 setback to red-hot Washington on Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN Calgary, FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (20-21-3): Sean Monahan scored against the Devils for his second goal in four games after mustering just two points (both assists) in his previous eight contests. Monahan could keep the offense going versus Columbus, against which he collected a goal and an assist in the last meeting - a 3-2 overtime loss on March 21. Linemate Johnny Gaudreau set up a pair of tallies against New Jersey and has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five games.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (17-26-4): Veteran Scott Hartnell is expected to draw back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch for the second time this season on Tuesday. Hartnell is tied with fellow left wing Brandon Saad with a club-best 31 points, but coach John Tortorella flexed his muscle to his team after the veteran was whistled for a costly too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty in Columbus’ 2-1 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Defenseman Seth Jones has recorded four assists in his last three games after being held off the scoresheet in the previous three following the trade from Nashville for Ryan Johansen.

OVERTIME

1. Former Flames forward Rene Bourque scored twice in the last meeting against Calgary, but has just two tallies and three assists in 26 games in 2015-16.

2. The Blue Jackets are 8-1-2 in their last 11 meetings with the Flames.

3. Calgary G Karri Ramo will get the nod after missing three games due to illness.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Flames 3