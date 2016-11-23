Preview: Flames at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost just once in regulation since Oct. 27 and look to continue their climb up the standings when they host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The Blue Jackets are 8-1-2 in their last 11 contests and saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss, but rescued something out of it on Cam Atkinson’s goal with 7 seconds left in regulation.

“When you get one point, you always want two,” Atkinson told reporters. “I thought we did a good job of working and working in the third period. We made a really big push.” Columbus should have goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was rested Monday, back in net when it takes on a Calgary team in the middle of a six-game road trip. The Flames started their trek with an impressive 3-2 victory at Detroit on Sunday, but could not follow it up after allowing three power-play goals in the 4-2 loss at Buffalo on Monday. “We did everything wrong,” Calgary forward Matthew Tkachuk told reporters after the rookie recorded a goal and an assist against the Sabres.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet West (Calgary), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (8-12-1): Calgary is still dealing with the loss of speedy forward Johnny Gaudreau (fractured finger) and will need everyone to pitch in a little bit more during the trip. Center Mikael Backlund has posted goals in each of the first two games on the journey while defenseman Dougie Hamilton registered four assists and leading scorer Michael Frolik (14 points) produced two assists in the same span. Chad Johnson, who allowed six goals and went 3-1-0 before being rested Monday, will likely by back between the pipes for the Flames.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (10-4-3): Atkinson recorded a pair of goals Monday and has been red hot of late, scoring three times and setting up six other tallies during a five-game point streak. Atkinson is tied with fellow forward Alexander Wennberg for second on the team with 17 points – one behind captain Nick Foligno. Rookie defenseman Zach Werenski continues to produce, posting 10 points in his last 11 games -- helping a power play that sits on the top of the league at 31.1 percent and an offense that is second in the league at 3.3 per game.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary F Kris Versteeg (groin) could return to the lineup Wednesday after missing the last nine contests.

2. Columbus F Matt Calvert is expected to play his 300th NHL game while Foligno needs one assist to reach 200 in his career.

3. Six of the last seven games in the series have been won by the road team, including both last season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 5, Flames 2