Bennett’s two goals help Flames beat Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Just 10 days ago, Calgary Flames rookie center Sam Bennett was being asked when his scoring touch would start to surface in the NHL.

Now we know.

Bennett scored two goals on Thursday, leading the Flames to a 4-2 win over the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets in Nationwide Arena.

The 19-year-old now has eight goals in his last five, giving him 13 on the season.

“I didn’t change anything,” Bennett said. “Maybe my confidence is higher now, but I‘m playing the exact same way, just trying to play the game the right way, not cheating it.”

Left winger Johnny Gaudreau and right winger Michael Frolik also scored for the Flames, while defenseman Marc Giordano and center Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

Goaltender Karri Ramo, after a three-game break, finished with 27 saves.

“This was a hard-fought game, Calgary coach Bob Hartley said. ”They were pressuring us like crazy; we pressured them like crazy. It was not a fun game to be a defenseman on either side.

“But we managed to get a few breaks and we capitalized on them.”

Bennett, who had just five goals in his first 39 games of the season, stood out from the pack.

“Obviously there’s a lot of confidence in his game right now,” Hartley said. “But it’s great to see him get rewarded. Look how he goes to the net. He’s hungry. He’s relentless. And look how the red light’s going on for him.”

It was a tough night all around for Columbus.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky left the game at 11:30 of the second period with what the club termed a lower-body injury. Bobrovsky missed seven weeks with a groin injury before returning on Tuesday.

“There’s no sense in me speculating on that,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “I don’t have an update.”

Left winger Scott Hartnell and center Brandon Dubinsky scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four straight at home.

Bobrovsky stopped 11 of 13 shots when he departed. Rookie Joonas Korpisalo replaced him and stopped 12 of 14 shots.

“We made some mistakes, and they capitalized,” Tortorella said. “We didn’t develop enough offensive. It’s a tough time. All we can do is stay positive and keep trying to get better.”

Flames left winger Micheal Ferland left the game early in the second period after a hit by Blue Jackets center William Karlsson and did not return. The club said he had an upper-body injury.

The Flames took a 1-0 lead with only 7.3 seconds remaining in the first period, when Frolik slid a rebound through Bobrvosky’s pads after a shot by Flames defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

The Blue Jackets tied the score at 1 at 3:37 of the second when Hartnell scored off a wide slap shot by defenseman Seth Jones that kicked hard off the end boards.

The Flames regained the lead only 38 seconds later, however, when Bennett potted his 12th of the season at the end of a 3-on-2 rush.

The Blue Jackets, who have been last in the NHL since early December, pushed back again late in the second.

Just seconds after Dubinsky won a faceoff back to defenseman Ryan Murray, Ramo left a huge rebound into the slot and Dubinsky was there to score off his backhand.

The Flames did what so many other teams have done to the Blue Jackets this season pulled away in the third period.

Gaudreau snapped off a tight-angle shot from below the left circle, sailing the puck just over Korpisalo’s shoulder and under the crossbar.

Bennett scored the capper at 14:28, outracing Blue Jackets defenseman Dalton Prout to a loose puck behind Korpisalo and scoring on a wrap-around.

NOTES: Tortorella and Hartley have a rivalry stretching back 20 years when they coached against each other in the minor leagues. The most notable clash came two years ago -- Jan. 18, 2014 -- when Tortorella, as Vancouver Canucks coach, tried to charge into the Flames’ dressing room during the first intermission. He said he’s “embarrassed” about what happened, that it was “absolute stupidity.” ... Flames C Lance Bouma missed his fourth straight game with a leg laceration, but he could return?Sunday?when Calgary plays the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C. ... Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno (concussion) skated for the first time since Jan. 8. He likely won’t return to the lineup until after the NHL All-Star Game weekend.