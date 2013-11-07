Preview: Flames at Blues

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

The St. Louis Blues kick off a five-game homestand when they take on the Calgary Flames on Thursday. St. Louis rebounded from its first regulation loss in seven contests by posting a 3-2 shootout victory at Montreal on Tuesday. T.J. Oshie scored the only goal of the bonus format and Alex Steen netted his league-leading 13th tally in regulation as the Blues seized their fourth straight road win against the Canadiens.

Calgary’s record on its four-game road trip evened out at 1-1-0 with Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Minnesota. The Flames have fallen on hard times after a 3-0-2 start to the season, losing seven of their last 10 contests. Calgary has scored more than three goals only once in its last 12 games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN (Calgary), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE FLAMES (6-7-2): Left wing Curtis Glencross suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday’s setback and will miss at least the next two games. Center Max Reinhart, who recorded a goal and two assists in 11 games last season - his first in the NHL, was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Shane O‘Brien is expected to play against the Blues despite missing Wednesday’s practice due to illness.

ABOUT THE BLUES (9-2-2): Steen, who scored eight goals in 40 games last season, is 11 away from matching his career high set in 2009-10. The 29-year-old has tallied in seven of his last eight contests and 11 of 13 on the season. Steen has registered at least one point in all but one game - a 6-2 home loss to San Jose on Oct. 15.

OVERTIME

1. Steen’s goal on Tuesday extended his point streak to a career-high eight games.

2. Calgary D Chad Billins made his NHL debut against Minnesota and notched an assist on the team’s lone goal.

3. Blues captain David Backes has collected nine points in his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Flames 1